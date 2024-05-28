Moussaka - A delectable eggplant dish all the way from Greece

Published - May 28, 2024 02:28 pm IST
Greek cuisine is renowned for its simplicity and elegance, embodying a harmonious blend of flavours that range from subtle to robust, and textures from smooth to crunchy. One of the iconic dishes that encapsulates these attributes is Moussaka, a traditional Greek casserole made with eggplants and lamb meat that is both hearty and comforting.
1.Sprinkle salt on the sliced eggplant and keep aside for 20 minutes to remove water. Heat a griddle, pour olive oil and sear the egg plant. Keep aside.
2.In a heavy bottom pan heat olive oil and sauté the onions and garlic. Add the meat along with cinnamon powder. Sauté the meat till the water evaporates. Add the tomato puree and check for seasonings. Keep aside.
3.For cream sauce
3.Boil the milk separately. Heat a pan and melt butter. Add the flour and stir in slow flame till the flour is cooked (white roux).
3.Switch off the fire and add the boiling milk and whisk continuously to obtain a smooth sauce. Add the onion studded with cloves and bay leaf. Keep simmering till the sauce thickness to the right consistency.
3.Strain the sauce and keep aside.
4.Assembling the casserole
4.Apply olive oil inside the casserole. Place the cooked eggplant on the br. Fill it with the cooked mince meat. Top it off with cream sauce (optional to sprinkle grated cheese on top of the sauce for richness)
4.Bake it for 35 minutes in 180 degree C for getting an even golden colour over the dish. Take it out of the oven and rest the dish for some time before serving.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.