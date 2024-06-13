Moist and flavourful Baranasi murg kebab

Published - June 13, 2024 05:16 pm IST
Kebabs are very versatile. You can have them as they are with a mint chutney, put them between two slices of bread with some mayo and vegetables for a sandwich or roll in a roti with onions and chutney for a fun wrap. They are also protein rich and very filling. And when the recipe is this simple to make, what’s stopping you? This Banarasi chicken kebab may be mild on the spices but is super flavourful and moist.
1.Wash the chicken pieces in hot water and mince well.
2.Add red chilli flakes, cumin and nutmeg powder to the pieces and mix well.
3.Put the pieces on to a skewer in a clay pot and cook for seven minutes.
4.Remove it from the skewer, glaze it with butter and sprinkle with badam flakes.
