Moist and flavourful Baranasi murg kebab

Kebabs are very versatile. You can have them as they are with a mint chutney, put them between two slices of bread with some mayo and vegetables for a sandwich or roll in a roti with onions and chutney for a fun wrap. They are also protein rich and very filling. And when the recipe is this simple to make, what’s stopping you? This Banarasi chicken kebab may be mild on the spices but is super flavourful and moist.

Ingredients Chicken supreme pieces: 100 gms Badam: 20 gms Red chilli flakes: Half Tsp Cumin powder: 10 gms Nutmeg powder: 5 gms Salt: To taste

1.Wash the chicken pieces in hot water and mince well.

2.Add red chilli flakes, cumin and nutmeg powder to the pieces and mix well.

3.Put the pieces on to a skewer in a clay pot and cook for seven minutes.