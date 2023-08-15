HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mixed vegetable soup

The mixed vegetable soup is ideal for a cold evening

August 15, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3 people
Mixed vegetable soup

Mixed vegetable soup

Ingredients

Shredded cabbage 1 cup
Finely chopped baby carrots 1/2 cup
Sliced mushrooms 1/2 cup
Zucchini 2 piece
Chopped capsicum/bell pepper (red or green or yellow) 1/2 cup
Broccoli and cauliflower 2 florets each
Finely chopped French beans 1/4 cup
Finely chopped onion, finely chopped, spring onions can also be added in place of onions. 1/4 cup
Finely chopped celery (optional) 2 teaspoon
Finely chopped garlic 1 teaspoon
Water, 750 ml /3 cups
Soy sauce, 2 teaspoons or as required
Black pepper powder 1/2 teaspoons
Tomato puree 2 tablespoons
Oil, 1 tablespoons
Salt as required

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.