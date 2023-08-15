Mixed vegetable soup

Ingredients

Shredded cabbage 1 cup

Finely chopped baby carrots 1/2 cup

Sliced mushrooms 1/2 cup

Zucchini 2 piece

Chopped capsicum/bell pepper (red or green or yellow) 1/2 cup

Broccoli and cauliflower 2 florets each

Finely chopped French beans 1/4 cup

Finely chopped onion, finely chopped, spring onions can also be added in place of onions. 1/4 cup

Finely chopped celery (optional) 2 teaspoon

Finely chopped garlic 1 teaspoon

Water, 750 ml /3 cups

Soy sauce, 2 teaspoons or as required

Black pepper powder 1/2 teaspoons

Tomato puree 2 tablespoons

Oil, 1 tablespoons

Salt as required