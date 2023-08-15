Mixed vegetable soup

Ingredients
Shredded cabbage 1 cup
Finely chopped baby carrots 1/2 cup
Sliced mushrooms 1/2 cup
Zucchini 2 piece
Chopped capsicum/bell pepper (red or green or yellow) 1/2 cup
Broccoli and cauliflower 2 florets each
Finely chopped French beans 1/4 cup
Finely chopped onion, finely chopped, spring onions can also be added in place of onions. 1/4 cup
Finely chopped celery (optional) 2 teaspoon
Finely chopped garlic 1 teaspoon
Water, 750 ml /3 cups
Soy sauce, 2 teaspoons or as required
Black pepper powder 1/2 teaspoons
Tomato puree 2 tablespoons
Oil, 1 tablespoons
Salt as required
