Make your very own Burmese-style Atho and Bhejo bowl with this recipe

Recipe to make Burmese Atho noodles and Bejo egg at home with simple ingredients

August 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Burmese Atho and Bhejo

This popular street food from Burma, now Myanmar, was brought to Chennai by the repatriates who moved back to India after the coup d’etat of 1962. This noodle dish gets its name from A Thoke, a Burmese salad. Over the years, it has taken on some flavours from Chennai to become the Atho we find in several stalls across the city. It is best paired with Bhejo, a stuffed egg.

To make Atho

Ingredients

Burmese noodles - 2 cups
Cabbage chiffonade (thin slice) - 1 cup
Carrot chiffonade (thin slice) - ¼ cup
Onion, thinly sliced - 1
Chopped coriander - 1 tbsp
Salt - ¼ tbsp
Oil - ½ tbsp (for noodles)
Tamarind extract - 2 tbsp
Lemon juice - 1 tbsp
Oil - 3 tbsp (for sauce)
Chilli flakes - 1 tbsp
Chilli powder - 1 tbsp
Crushed peanut - 1 tbsp
Madras curry powder - ¼ tbsp
Salt - ¼ tbsp
Pepper powder - ½ tbsp
Fried onion - 2 tbsp
Fried garlic slivers - 1 tbsp
Chopped coriander leaves - ½ tbsp
Lemon wedges

To make Bhejo

Ingredients

Hard boiled eggs - 4
Onion sliced - 2 medium sized ones
Chopped garlic - 4 pods
Chilli flakes - ½ tbsp
Fried onion - 2 tbsp
Fried garlic slivers - 1 tbsp
Tamarind extract - ½ tbsp
Lemon juice - ¼ tbsp
Salt to taste
Chopped coriander leaves - ½ tbsp
Crushed peanuts - ½ tbsp

Atho preparation

1.Fill a saucepan with water and bring it to a boil. When the water start boiling add salt & oil then add noodle cook it for about 8 minutes.

2.Strain the noodle drizzle some more oil to keep the noodles from sticking to each other. Set it aside.

3.To a pan add 3 tablespoons of oil and fry onion and garlic in medium heat until it turns golden brown. Drain the fried onion and garlic and keep it aside.

4.Make the sauce: in a bowl add lemon juice, tamarind extract, chili flakes, chili powder, crushed peanut, madras curry powder, oil, salt, pepper and mix it well.

5.Into a large salad bowl add the boiled noodles, cabbage, carrot, onion, the sauce and toss it all until all the ingredients are mixed completely. Check the seasoning can adjust up to your liking.

6.Garnish with fried onion, fried garlic slivers, chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges on the side.

6.Bhejo preparation

7.Heat oil in a pan, add the chopped onions and fry till golden brown. Drain and set it aside.

8.Now add in the chopped garlic and fry till crispy. Drain and set it aside.

9.To a pan add 3 tablespoons of oil and fry the onion and garlic in medium heat until it turns golden brown in color. Remove the fried onion and garlic and keep it aside.

10.Bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low. Add the eggs and cook them for 7 to 8 minutes.

11.Drain the eggs and drop them in cool in ice water. Once cooled, peel the outer shell.

12.Now take the boiled egg and slit it open lightly.

13.Fill the slit with fried onions, garlic, tamarind extract, lemon juice, salt water and few drops of the fried garlic oil.

14.Garnish with fried onion, garlic, chopped coriander and crushed peanuts.

14.Recipe by Chef Saravanan

