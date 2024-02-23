Make sweet and tangy Parangikkai Pulikari with this recipe

February 23, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

This is a simple recipe that is slow cooked till it forms a luscious and very thick gravy. It is also a dish that is cooked frequently at chettiar households, on festival days and non-festival days. “I’m sure the version made at the temple is blessed by Thaneermalai Murugan and hence it is extremely tasty. It’s his blessings that make the difference. They sprinkle vibuthi and invoke his blessings, then only the food is served,” explains Vishalakshi Ramanathan, a resident of Penang.

Ingredients ½ kg pumpkin, cubed ½ tsp mustard seeds ½ tsp black gram ½ tsp fenugreek A pinch of asafoetida A few curry leaves 1 cup shallots 20 garlic pods 4 tomatoes, chopped ½ tsp turmeric 4 tbsp chilli powder 2 tbsp coriander powder Tamarind extract (tamarind the size of a lime) ¼ cup jaggery 5 ½ cups water Salt to taste ¼ cup oil

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a kadai

2.Add mustard seeds, black gram dal, fenugreek and asafoetida.

3.When the mustard splutters, add the curry leaves, shallots and the garlic pods. Fry till the shallots are transparent.

4.Add the tomatoes and cook till soft.

5.Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder and coriander powder. Add a little water and cook well.

6.Add the tamarind extra and cook on low heat.

7.Add the pumpkin and salt to taste. Add the remaining water and cook till pumpkins are tender.

8.Allow the curry to thicken.

9.Add the jaggery.

10.Crush and add 4 pods of garlic.

11.Remove from heat and serve.