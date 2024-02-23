GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make sweet and tangy Parangikkai Pulikari with this recipe

This Parangikkai Pulikari, a gravy made with pumpkin is a staple at the Thaipusam festivities held at the Thandayudhapani temple at Penang in Malaysia

February 23, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 5-6
Jayanthi Somasundaram

This is a simple recipe that is slow cooked till it forms a luscious and very thick gravy. It is also a dish that is cooked frequently at chettiar households, on festival days and non-festival days. “I’m sure the version made at the temple is blessed by Thaneermalai Murugan and hence it is extremely tasty. It’s his blessings that make the difference. They sprinkle vibuthi and invoke his blessings, then only the food is served,” explains Vishalakshi Ramanathan, a resident of Penang.

Ingredients

½ kg pumpkin, cubed
½ tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp black gram
½ tsp fenugreek
A pinch of asafoetida
A few curry leaves
1 cup shallots
20 garlic pods
4 tomatoes, chopped
½ tsp turmeric
4 tbsp chilli powder
2 tbsp coriander powder
Tamarind extract (tamarind the size of a lime)
¼ cup jaggery
5 ½ cups water
Salt to taste
¼ cup oil
ALSO READ
Malaysia’s Thaipusam feast: Tradition and community merge at Penang’s Thandayuthapani temple

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a kadai

2.Add mustard seeds, black gram dal, fenugreek and asafoetida.

3.When the mustard splutters, add the curry leaves, shallots and the garlic pods. Fry till the shallots are transparent.

4.Add the tomatoes and cook till soft.

5.Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder and coriander powder. Add a little water and cook well.

6.Add the tamarind extra and cook on low heat.

7.Add the pumpkin and salt to taste. Add the remaining water and cook till pumpkins are tender.

8.Allow the curry to thicken.

9.Add the jaggery.

10.Crush and add 4 pods of garlic.

11.Remove from heat and serve.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.