Make masala chai with Chef Kunal Kapur

Learn to make your own cup of masala chai

March 19, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Chef Kunal Kapur

Chef Kunal Kapoor says the secret to a good cupof masala chai is freshly ground masala, no overboiling of water with tea leaves and letting the masala mix well at the end. When chai is boiled for long with the masala, the tea becomes bitter. Here’s how he does it.

Ingredients for masala of masala chai 

Ingredients

Cardamon-15 nos 
Clove-5 nos 
Pepper corn-4 nos 
Cinnamon-1 smallstick 
Fennel-1 tablespoon
Jaiphal-1 small piece 
Dry ginger powder
Dried rose petals-3 tablespoon  For the tea
Tea leaves 4 tablespoon 
Milk 2 cups 
Sugar as per your taste:
Water 4 cups 

1.Preparation 

1.Toast all the ingredients — except dry ginger powder and rose petals — on low flame. Avoid roasting it, only toast it to get rid of moisture.

1.Once toasted, switch off flame, add the rose petals and toss.

1.Then grind the ingredients into a fine powder and sieve with a strainer. 

1.Once the chai masala is ready, keep it aside. Bring the water to a boil and then add the tea leaves, the desired amount of sugar and milk.

1.Let it all come to one boil, add ¾ teaspoon. (This depends on how intense you desire the masala flavour in your tea. If you like it strong add more)

1.After adding the chai masala, do not cook the tea for too long, this makes the tea bitter. Bring it to a boil and swirl it. Then pour and serve hot with choice of your snack. 

