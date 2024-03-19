Make masala chai with Chef Kunal Kapur

1.Preparation

1.Toast all the ingredients — except dry ginger powder and rose petals — on low flame. Avoid roasting it, only toast it to get rid of moisture.

1.Once toasted, switch off flame, add the rose petals and toss.

1.Then grind the ingredients into a fine powder and sieve with a strainer.

1.Once the chai masala is ready, keep it aside. Bring the water to a boil and then add the tea leaves, the desired amount of sugar and milk.

1.Let it all come to one boil, add ¾ teaspoon. (This depends on how intense you desire the masala flavour in your tea. If you like it strong add more)

1.After adding the chai masala, do not cook the tea for too long, this makes the tea bitter. Bring it to a boil and swirl it. Then pour and serve hot with choice of your snack.