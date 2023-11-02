Make healthy millet ladoos at home

November 02, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST

Chefs at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa are curating special recipes meant for festivals and fasting days and all of them are made of variety of millets that are packed with protein, antioxidants, and nutrients. Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, says, “We are encouraging millets in our daily lives. We feel proud to be the cheerleader of this enthusiastic movement for a healthy life style. We have made a variety of millet-based recipes such as millet ladoo that can be made any time of the year and can also be stored in airtight jar in the refrigerator for a longer period. You can eat this guilt free.”

Ingredients Millet Flour – half cup. Ghee – half cup. Powdered gur – half cup. Elaichi Powder – 1 teaspoon.

Preparation

1.Heat the ghee in a non-stick pan, add the millet flour and cook on slow flame until golden brown.

2.Remove from flame add sugar, elaichi powder and knead well.

3.Refrigerate for 15 mins.

4. Divide it into 12 equal portions and roll each portion into balls.