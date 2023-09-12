HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mago Rasgullas: mithai with a fruity twist

Try this sweet mango rasgulla. Perfect way to use up the fresh delicious mangoes this summer.

September 12, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-5
Mango Rasgulla

Mango Rasgulla

Ingredients

Cottage cheese/paneer - 2 cups 
Maida - 1 cup 
Sugar - 1 cup 
Milk - 1/2 cup 
Fresh mango pulp - 1 cup 
Mango essence - 1/2 tsp
Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp 
Pistachios, chopped - a few

Preparation

1.Knead cottage cheese, maida and mango pulp together, well. 

2.Divide the dough into equal portions. 

3.Place a piece of pistachio into each portion and roll it into a small ball with your palms.

4.Heat two cups of water in a thick-bottomed pan and add sugar and cardamom powder. 

5.Stir and boil till sugar dissolves into syrup.

6.Place the prepared balls into the boiling syrup, one by one.  Simmer for two to three minutes. 

7.Move the balls to the centre of the pan with a spoon while it is on boil.

8.Close the pan with a lid and leave it to boil for another 10 minutes on a low flame. Check at short intervals if the balls have increased in size and have become soft. 

9.Once done, add mango essence and place the pan off the flame. Allow to cool and serve.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.