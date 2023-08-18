August 18, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Vadacurry is a popular side for idiyappam, idli, dosa, parotta puris and rotis in Chennai. It originated as a sustainable recipe where vadas were repurposed to make this curry, and hence the name.

Ingredients Channa Dal (kadala paruppu) - 200 grams Onion, finely chopped - 2 cups Two big tomatoes, chopped Cinnamon stick, one inch piece - 2 Fennel - 1 tsp Clove - 2 nos Cardamom - 2 nos Mint leaves, cleaned and cut - 1/2 bunch Coriander leaves, cleaned and cut - 1/2 bunch Chilli powder - 2 tsp Coriander powder - 3 tsp Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp Oil - 2 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste - 2 tbsp Salt as required Curry leaves - 2 sprigs

Preparation

1.Soak channa dal overnight, or for 4 to 6 hours. Drain all water.

2.To the soaked dal, add fennel seeds and curry leaves. Grind it coarsely.

3.Now, shape the channa dal batter into flat round balls and steam it for 15 minutes in an idli pan or any steamer.

4.Once these vadas are cooked, let them cool and crumble them, roughly.

5.To a heavy bottom vessel, add oil. Once it heats up, add cardamom, clove, cinnamon, fennel and curry leaves.

6.Then add the chopped onions. When the onions turn translucent, add ginger garlic paste.

7.When the raw smell of ginger garlic is gone, add the chopped tomato, mint and coriander leaves. Saute for 2 minutes.

8.When the tomato is cooked, add the chilli, coriander and turmeric powders and mix them well.

9.Add 2 cups water, add salt and bring this to a boil. Once it begins to boil, turn down the flame to a simmer.

10.To this mixture, add the steamed, crumbled vadas and mix gently.

11.Swtich off the stove and garnish with some more corainder leaves. Check for salt and the vada curry is ready. Serve with idly, dosa or puri.

11.Recipe by Chef K.Damodaran (Damu)