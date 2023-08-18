HamberMenu
Madras Vadacurry recipe

This iconic dish is believed to have originated in Madras many decades ago. Here’s how it can be made at home

August 18, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 4 people
Dosa vadacurry

A view of vada curry prepared at Mari hotel in saidapet in Chennai. Photo: Ravindran R/The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAVINDRAN R

Vadacurry is a popular side for idiyappam, idli, dosa, parotta puris and rotis in Chennai. It originated as a sustainable recipe where vadas were repurposed to make this curry, and hence the name.

Ingredients

Channa Dal (kadala paruppu) - 200 grams
Onion, finely chopped - 2 cups
Two big tomatoes, chopped
Cinnamon stick, one inch piece - 2
Fennel - 1 tsp
Clove - 2 nos
Cardamom - 2 nos
Mint leaves, cleaned and cut - 1/2 bunch
Coriander leaves, cleaned and cut - 1/2 bunch
Chilli powder - 2 tsp
Coriander powder - 3 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Oil - 2 tbsp
Ginger Garlic paste - 2 tbsp
Salt as required
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs

Preparation

1.Soak channa dal overnight, or for 4 to 6 hours. Drain all water.

2.To the soaked dal, add fennel seeds and curry leaves. Grind it coarsely.

3.Now, shape the channa dal batter into flat round balls and steam it for 15 minutes in an idli pan or any steamer.

4.Once these vadas are cooked, let them cool and crumble them, roughly.

5.To a heavy bottom vessel, add oil. Once it heats up, add cardamom, clove, cinnamon, fennel and curry leaves.

6.Then add the chopped onions. When the onions turn translucent, add ginger garlic paste.

7.When the raw smell of ginger garlic is gone, add the chopped tomato, mint and coriander leaves. Saute for 2 minutes.

8.When the tomato is cooked, add the chilli, coriander and turmeric powders and mix them well.

9.Add 2 cups water, add salt and bring this to a boil. Once it begins to boil, turn down the flame to a simmer.

10.To this mixture, add the steamed, crumbled vadas and mix gently.

11.Swtich off the stove and garnish with some more corainder leaves. Check for salt and the vada curry is ready. Serve with idly, dosa or puri.

11.Recipe by Chef K.Damodaran (Damu)

