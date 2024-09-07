No onion, no garlic

Modak or modakam is an integral part of Ganesh Chaturti celebrations. Today there are several twists on this classic offering. With this recipe, fry up the sweet and celebrate. It requires the same ingredients as regular modak - coconut, jaggery, nuts and cardamom.

Ingredients 1½ cup maida 2 tbsp rava ½ tsp salt 2 tbsp ghee Hot water, to knead Oil, for greasing and frying 1 tsp ghee 1 cup coconut, grated ½ cup jaggery 2 tbsp cashew nuts, chopped 2 tbsp almonds, chopped 2 tbsp raisins ½ tsp cardamom powde

Dough preparation

1.Take 1½ cups maida, 2 tbsp rava, and ½ tsp salt in a large mixing bowl.

2.Mix well to combine everything.

3.Pour 2 tbsp hot ghee over the flour and mix until moist.

4.Add water gradually and knead the dough until smooth and soft.

5.Grease with oil, cover, and let it rest for 20 minutes.

5. Stuffing preparation

6.Heat 1 tsp ghee in a kadai, add 1 cup coconut and ½ cup jaggery.Sauté until jaggery melts and the mixture becomes sticky and aromatic.

7.Add cashews, almonds, raisins, cardamom powder, and mix well. Let the stuffing cool completely.

7. Fried Modak preparation

8.Take a small ball of dough, flatten it, and roll into a medium-thick circle.

9.Place a spoonful of stuffing in the center, brush water on the edges.

10.Pleat the edges, gather, and seal to form a modak.

11.Deep fry in medium-hot oil until golden and crisp, about 15 minutes. Drain excess oil on kitchen paper.

12.Store in an airtight container.

12.Recipe by Chef Ashutosh Nerlekar, director food production at THE Park Chennai.