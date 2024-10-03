Many Indians prefer kamal kakdi (lotus stem) and singhare (water chestnut) when fasting, especially during Navaratri. In addition to being vegetables, they are also appropriate for those observing fasting rituals that restrict grains. They are also easily digestible and provide energy, which is crucial when fasting.

Ingredients 100 gm fresh water chestnut 150 gm lotus stem 250 ml curd 30 gm water chestnut flour 1 tsp each cumin seeds, rock salt and curry leaves 2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste 1 tbsp ghee

Preparation

1.Wash, peel, slice and dice the lotus steam and water chestnut; boil them until well-cooked, and cool.

2.Saute the lotus stem.

3.To make the kadhi, beat the curd and add water chestnut flour to it to prepare a smooth batter.

4.Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. When it starts crackling, add ginger, and green chilli paste and fry for a minute.

5.Lower the heat and add yoghurt mixture while stirring for 10 minutes.