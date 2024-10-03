GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lotus stem and water chestnut kadhi - a healthy Navaratri recipe (कमल ककड़ी और सिंघाड़े की कढ़ी)

The season’s festivities have begun. Here we tell you how to eat healthy during Navaratri and feel light, calm and happy

Published - October 03, 2024 07:37 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2 people
Kuttu Puri with Kamal kakdi aur singhare ki kadhi 

Many Indians prefer kamal kakdi (lotus stem) and singhare (water chestnut) when fasting, especially during Navaratri. In addition to being vegetables, they are also appropriate for those observing fasting rituals that restrict grains. They are also easily digestible and provide energy, which is crucial when fasting.

Ingredients

100 gm fresh water chestnut
150 gm lotus stem
250 ml curd
30 gm water chestnut flour
1 tsp each cumin seeds, rock salt and curry leaves
2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste
1 tbsp ghee

Preparation

1.Wash, peel, slice and dice the lotus steam and water chestnut; boil them until well-cooked, and cool. 

2.Saute the lotus stem. 

3.To make the kadhi, beat the curd and add water chestnut flour to it to prepare a smooth batter. 

4.Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. When it starts crackling, add ginger, and green chilli paste and fry for a minute. 

5.Lower the heat and add yoghurt mixture while stirring for 10 minutes.

6.Add the water chestnut and lotus stem, season with tempered curry leaves and serve hot. 

