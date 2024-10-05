Rosogolla beautifully evokes sentimental and nostalgic feelings, weaving together memories of generations. The soft rosogollas generously soaked in sugar syrup, melt effortlessly in your mouth, leaving a lingering sweetness that delights the senses. Try this recipe and strengthen your sweet bonds this Durga Puja.

Ingredients Milk - 1 litre Sugar - 2 cups Water - 3 cups Maida 3 gm Semolina - 3 gm Cardamom - 2- 3 Vinegar 10 ml

Preparation

1.Add vinegar in hot boiled milk and keep aside for an hour. Once the milk curdles, strain with a cloth to remove the water.

2.Once the chenna (the paneer from the milk) is ready, mix the maida and semolina with the chenna to make soft dough. Make small balls.

3.Add the sugar in water and boil it in a pressure cooker for five minutes and add cardamom for flavour.

4.Place the balls in the pressure cooker on a medium flame and wait for the first whistle. Remove the lid after five minutes.