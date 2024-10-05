GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legacy of rosogolla during Durga pujo - a recipe to celebrate

Rosogolla a star sweet that is a staple during festivities and celebrations, especially during Durga puja in West Bengal.

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:23 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine West Bengal
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1-2 hours
  • Serving size 12-15 medium sized Rosogollas

Rosogolla beautifully evokes sentimental and nostalgic feelings, weaving together memories of generations. The soft rosogollas generously soaked in sugar syrup, melt effortlessly in your mouth, leaving a lingering sweetness that delights the senses. Try this recipe and strengthen your sweet bonds this Durga Puja.

Ingredients

Milk - 1 litre
Sugar - 2 cups
Water - 3 cups
Maida 3 gm
Semolina - 3 gm
Cardamom - 2- 3
Vinegar 10 ml

Preparation

1.Add vinegar in hot boiled milk and keep aside for an hour. Once the milk curdles, strain with a cloth to remove the water. 

2.Once the chenna (the paneer from the milk) is ready, mix the maida and semolina with the chenna to make soft dough. Make small balls. 

3.Add the sugar in water and boil it in a pressure cooker for five minutes and add cardamom for flavour. 

4.Place the balls in the pressure cooker on a medium flame and wait for the first whistle. Remove the lid after five minutes.

5.Cool and refrigerate for four hours.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:19 pm IST

