Korean soy marinated prawn recipe for a light lunch

September 03, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Asian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 1 person
Saewoo Jang (Soy marinated prawn)

Saewoo Jang (Soy marinated prawn) | Photo Credit: Ravichandran N

Soy sauce-preserved tiger prawns stand as a revered Korean delicacy, holding a special place in the hearts of seafood enthusiasts. Termed “Saewoo Jang” in Korean, this chilled dish has sweetness, brininess, and subtle spiciness. Imbued with care, these prawns meld with a soy sauce marinade, heightening flavours while ensuring a tender texture. You can serve them alongside a comforting bowl of rice, generously coated with the soy marinade.

Ingredients

Tiger shrimp - 5 numbers
Soy sauce - 1 cup
Rice wine - 1 tbsp
Sugar - 1/4 cup
Pear - 1
Spring onion - 5 pieces
Pickled radish - 1 piece
Chopped garlic - 1 tbsp
Dry chilli - 2 pieces
Dried shiitake mushrooms - 3 pieces
Water - 3 cups
Lemon - 3 pieces (for garnish)
Red chilli - 5 slices (for garnish)
Chopped chives (for garnish)

Preparation

1.Put all the Ingredients in a bowl; add in the three cups of water, and mix well.

2.Boil the mix for 40 minutes and let it cool down. While boiling the sauce you can put an entire pear inside.

3.Pass the mix through the China cap.

4.Marinate the prawn in the mix overnight.

4.Plating

5.Plate 5 prawns with tails pointing to the center of the plate.

6.Pour the Saeujung sauce around the prawns.

7.Garnish with lemons, red chilli, and chopped chives.

7.Recipe by chef Jae UK Kim, banquet chef, Conrad Seoul. The recipe video is captured at Mikusu, Conrad, Bengaluru

