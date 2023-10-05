These delectable fritters offer a perfect balance of sweetness and crunch, making them a favorite tea-time treat for all ages.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Start by mashing the pulp of two overripe bananas in a mixing bowl.
2.Add unsweetened coconut to the mashed bananas.
3.Combine 250 grams of maida (all-purpose flour) with ¼ teaspoon of baking powder, a pinch of salt, and two tablespoons of powdered sugar. Mix these dry ingredients well.
4.Gradually add the dry ingredients to the banana and coconut mixture while stirring.
5.Sprinkle some fennel seeds into the batter and mix thoroughly.
6.Slowly pour approximately ¾ cup of water into the batter. Continue to stir until you achieve a thick batter with a smooth consistency.
7.Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium flame.
8.Using a spoon or your hands, drop small balls of the batter into the hot oil.
9.Fry the balls until they turn golden brown and crispy.
10.Remove the fried banana fritters from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
11.Serve the delicious Bengali banana fritters while they are still warm.
COMMents
SHARE