HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolar bora: crispy Bengali banana fritters

Crispy, golden, and bursting with the flavors of ripe bananas and coconut, Kolar Bora is a delightful Bengali snack that’s quick and easy to make.

October 05, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine West Bengal
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

These delectable fritters offer a perfect balance of sweetness and crunch, making them a favorite tea-time treat for all ages.

Ingredients

Overripe bananas - 2
Maida (all-purpose flour) - 2 Cups
Baking powder - 1/4 tspn
Fennel seeds
Grated coconut
Salt - a pinch
Powdered sugar - 2 tbsp
water - Approximately ¾ cup
Oil for deep frying

Preparation

1.Start by mashing the pulp of two overripe bananas in a mixing bowl.

2.Add unsweetened coconut to the mashed bananas.

3.Combine 250 grams of maida (all-purpose flour) with ¼ teaspoon of baking powder, a pinch of salt, and two tablespoons of powdered sugar. Mix these dry ingredients well.

4.Gradually add the dry ingredients to the banana and coconut mixture while stirring.

5.Sprinkle some fennel seeds into the batter and mix thoroughly.

6.Slowly pour approximately ¾ cup of water into the batter. Continue to stir until you achieve a thick batter with a smooth consistency.

7.Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium flame.

8.Using a spoon or your hands, drop small balls of the batter into the hot oil.

9.Fry the balls until they turn golden brown and crispy.

10.Remove the fried banana fritters from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

11.Serve the delicious Bengali banana fritters while they are still warm.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.