This Kerala-style sambar combines vegetables, split peas, and spices for a delicious lentil stew. It’s easy to make and goes well with rice, dosa, or sadya. Sambar can be made in different ways with various lentils and vegetables, depending on the region and occasion. However, the basics are lentils, vegetables, and spices. Adjust the water to get the consistency you like, whether it’s more watery or thicker.

Ingredients Onion(big) - 100 gm Potato - 100 gm Carrot - 100 gm Ladies finger (Vendakka) - 150 gm Yellow pumpkin (Mathanga) - 250 gm Drumstick (Muringakka) - 3 Tomato - 1 Parippu (Tuvar Dal) - 1/2 cup Sambar powder - 2 tbsp Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp Salt - 20 gm Tamarind (Puli) a gooseberry sized ball Mustard seeds - 1 tsp Dry red chilli - 2 Coriander leaves -3 sprigs Curry leaves - 2 sprigs Coconut Oil - 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Pressure cook dal and keep it aside.

2.Put tamarind in a little water and extract the juice.

3.Heat up a vessel.

4.Boil all the vegetables in it except tomato.

5.When done, add the boiled dal, salt and tomato.

6.When it boils further, add tamarind juice followed by sambar powder.

7.Take some water from the boiling curry and add it into the sambar powder and then add that into the boiling curry.

8.Allow it to boil again.

9.Add coriander leaves and curry leaves.

10.Heat oil in a pan or a kadai.

11.Splutter mustard seeds and sauté red chillies and curry leaves.

12.Add all the seasoning into the sambar. Serve hot.

12.Recipe by chef Suresh Pillai, Founder -RCP Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru