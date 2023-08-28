HamberMenu
Kerala-style sambar recipe with potatoes and carrots

Every region in South India has a sambar recipe. Try this Kerala-style sambar is made with a mix of vegetables, lentils, and spices. This is a central part of every Onam sadya and also pairs well with idli and dosa.

August 28, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 15 people
Arachuvitta sambar, a Palakkad delicacy

Arachuvitta sambar, a Palakkad delicacy | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This Kerala-style sambar combines vegetables, split peas, and spices for a delicious lentil stew. It’s easy to make and goes well with rice, dosa, or sadya. Sambar can be made in different ways with various lentils and vegetables, depending on the region and occasion. However, the basics are lentils, vegetables, and spices. Adjust the water to get the consistency you like, whether it’s more watery or thicker.

Ingredients

Onion(big) - 100 gm
Potato - 100 gm
Carrot - 100 gm
Ladies finger (Vendakka) - 150 gm
Yellow pumpkin (Mathanga) - 250 gm
Drumstick (Muringakka) - 3
Tomato - 1
Parippu (Tuvar Dal) - 1/2 cup
Sambar powder - 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Salt - 20 gm
Tamarind (Puli) a gooseberry sized ball
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Dry red chilli - 2
Coriander leaves -3 sprigs
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs
Coconut Oil - 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Pressure cook dal and keep it aside.

2.Put tamarind in a little water and extract the juice.

3.Heat up a vessel.

4.Boil all the vegetables in it except tomato.

5.When done, add the boiled dal, salt and tomato.

6.When it boils further, add tamarind juice followed by sambar powder.

7.Take some water from the boiling curry and add it into the sambar powder and then add that into the boiling curry.

8.Allow it to boil again.

9.Add coriander leaves and curry leaves.

10.Heat oil in a pan or a kadai.

11.Splutter mustard seeds and sauté red chillies and curry leaves.

12.Add all the seasoning into the sambar. Serve hot.

12.Recipe by chef Suresh Pillai, Founder -RCP Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru

