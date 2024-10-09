GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keep the Navaratri spirit high with this tender coconut kheer recipe

Say goodbye to your regular kheer and try this rich and creamy tender coconut kheer. A well suited fasting option made with sama rice (barnyard millet) and coconut malai (cream). 

Published - October 09, 2024 02:34 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 2

Consider making sama a fundamental part of your Navararti fasting meals. Sama is also known as barnyard millet. It is a substantial source of fibre, calcium and iron. While the malai from tender coconut brings out a freshness, milk adds richness into the kheer.

Ingredients

Ghee 1 tsp
Sama rice (barnyard millet) 1/3 cup
Milk cups2
Condensed milk cup 1/4
Elaichi (cardamom) powder 1/2 tsp
Coconut malai (cream) from 1 tender coconut
Nuts and rose petals for garnish

Preparation

1.Toast the sama rice: Heat ghee in a pan over low flame. Add the sama rice and toast it for about 30 seconds until it’s slightly fragrant.

2.Cook the milk: Pour in the milk and continuously stir to prevent it from sticking. Gradually add the condensed milk and cardamom powder.

3.Simmer: Cook the mixture for about 15 minutes, or until the sama rice is perfectly cooked and has absorbed the milk, creating a creamy texture.

4.Incorporate tender coconut: Once the kheer has cooled completely, add the tender coconut malai to the mixture. Stir well to combine all the flavours.

5.Garnish and serve: Serve hot as is in the pan or if you prefer it chilled, pour the kheer into serving bowls and garnish with chopped nuts and rose petals for a festive touch.

5.Recipe by chef Neha Deepak Shah

