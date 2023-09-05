HamberMenu
Juicy lamb burger recipe to try at home

Are the burgers from your favourite fast food joint smaller than what’s shown on the menu? Make restaurant-style burgers at home with this easy recipe.

September 05, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine American
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan
Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

There is a class action lawsuit in the US against fast food giant Burger King that their signature Whopper burgers shown in images are allegedly 35% larger, with more than double the amount of meat compared to what was actually served to customers. Why worry over mass-produced, deceptive burgers when you can make them fresh at home in under 15 minutes?

Ingredients

Ground lamb - 1/2 kilo
Chopped onion - 1/4 cup
Salt - 1 tsp
Garlic powder - 1/4 tsp
Black pepper powder - 1/4 tsp
Worcestershire sauce - 1 tsp
Burger buns - 4
Cheese slices of your choice - 4
Mayonnaise - to taste (for assembly)
Ketchup - to taste (for assembly)
Vegetable toppings - onions, lettuce, jalapenos or gherkins

Preparation

1.Mix ground mutton, onion, seasoned salt, garlic powder, pepper and Worcestershire sauce in large bowl. Shape into 4, 125 grams (quarter pound) patties.

2.Grill the patties over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until they are cooked. Toast the halved buns on the grill, open-side down for about 20-30 seconds.

3.After flipping the patties put your choice of cheese on it.

4.Assemble the burger by placing the patties on toasted buns with mayo and ketchup toppings and condiments of your choice, example tomatoes, onions, lettuce, jalapenos or gherkins and serve.

4.Recipe by grill master, Imran Izzathullah, Nitro Grill, Hyderabad

