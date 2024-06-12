How to make iron-rich ragi puttu

Published - June 12, 2024 05:47 pm IST
Ragi puttu is a healthy alternative to rice puttu. The Ragi makes it high in calcium and jaggery is iron-rich. Spiced with cardamom, this dish can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a sweet-start to your day.
1.Knead the ragi flour, with sprinkled salt water, into a dough that is similar in consistency to the one used to make kozhakattais (Indian sweet dumplings).
2.Spin it once in a mixie and then sieve it bring to a fine texture.
3.Steam the flour on a idli cooker or with special puttu holders.
4.Once cooked, mix the puttu with the jaggery, cardamom, fried cashewnuts and grated coconut, while it is still hot.
5.While you mix, the heat melts the jaggery coating the puttu evenly. Garnish with cashewnuts.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.