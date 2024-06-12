How to make iron-rich ragi puttu

Ragi puttu is a healthy alternative to rice puttu. The Ragi makes it high in calcium and jaggery is iron-rich. Spiced with cardamom, this dish can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a sweet-start to your day.

Ingredients Raagi Flour: 2 cups Jaggery : 1 cup Coconut: Half cup (grated) Cardamom powder: half tsp Cashew nuts: 7 or 8 pieces Ghee: 2 tsp (for frying cashew nuts)

Preparation

1.Knead the ragi flour, with sprinkled salt water, into a dough that is similar in consistency to the one used to make kozhakattais (Indian sweet dumplings).

2.Spin it once in a mixie and then sieve it bring to a fine texture.

3.Steam the flour on a idli cooker or with special puttu holders.

4.Once cooked, mix the puttu with the jaggery, cardamom, fried cashewnuts and grated coconut, while it is still hot.