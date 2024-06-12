GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to make iron-rich ragi puttu

This sweet puttu is made with ragi and jaggery

Published - June 12, 2024 05:47 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

Ragi puttu is a healthy alternative to rice puttu. The Ragi makes it high in calcium and jaggery is iron-rich. Spiced with cardamom, this dish can be enjoyed as a dessert or as a sweet-start to your day.

Ingredients

Raagi Flour: 2 cups
Jaggery : 1 cup
Coconut: Half cup (grated)
Cardamom powder: half tsp
Cashew nuts: 7 or 8 pieces
Ghee: 2 tsp (for frying cashew nuts)

Preparation

1.Knead the ragi flour, with sprinkled salt water, into a dough that is similar in consistency to the one used to make kozhakattais (Indian sweet dumplings).

2.Spin it once in a mixie and then sieve it bring to a fine texture.

3.Steam the flour on a idli cooker or with special puttu holders.

4.Once cooked, mix the puttu with the jaggery, cardamom, fried cashewnuts and grated coconut, while it is still hot.

5.While you mix, the heat melts the jaggery coating the puttu evenly. Garnish with cashewnuts.

