How to make Amritsari pathi kulcha at home

Pathi kulcha, exclusive to Amritsar, is a distinctive bread leavened with aniseed and black gram water.

September 02, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

  • Course Breads
  • Cuisine Punjab
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 8 people
Rameshinder Singh Sandhu
Rameshinder Singh Sandhu
Pathi kulcha served with chole curry

Pathi kulcha served with chole curry | Photo Credit: Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

Pathi Kulcha, unique to Amritsar, is a special type of kulcha bread made with minimal ingredients — flour and water. It is leavened with aniseed and black gram-soaked water and then baked in wood-fired brick ovens. This traditional process gives it a distinct taste. Despite the demanding preparation, passionate bakers create over 35,000 pathi kulchas daily, enjoyed with various dishes. But you can also make a version of this kulcha at home without the traditional tandoors.

Ingredients

Flour – 1 kilogram
White butter unsalted – 20 grams
Salt – 20 grams
Sugar – 40 grams
Curd – 1 cup
Fresh yeast – 20 grams
Oil – 2/5 cup
Water – 2/5 cup

Preparation

1.In a mixing bowl, combine flour, fresh yeast, sugar, and salt. Mix well.

2.Add curd and oil or ghee to the dry ingredients. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough. You need to add water if the dough is too dry.

3.Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about an hour, allowing it to ferment and rise.

4.Preheat your oven to 500°F (250°C).

5.Divide the dough into 35-gram equal portions and roll each portion into a ball. Flatten each ball slightly.

6.Brush the top of each kulcha with water and sprinkle some kasuri methi, jeera, and kalonji on top.

7.Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about an hour, allowing it to ferment and rise.

8.Bake the kulchas in the preheated oven for about 4-5 minutes, or until cooked through.

9.Once out of the oven, brush the tops with butter, ghee, or oil to keep them soft and give them a nice sheen.

9.Recipe by chef Aspan Singh, Hotel Taj Swarna, Amritsar.

