How to make Amritsari pathi kulcha at home

September 02, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Pathi Kulcha, unique to Amritsar, is a special type of kulcha bread made with minimal ingredients — flour and water. It is leavened with aniseed and black gram-soaked water and then baked in wood-fired brick ovens. This traditional process gives it a distinct taste. Despite the demanding preparation, passionate bakers create over 35,000 pathi kulchas daily, enjoyed with various dishes. But you can also make a version of this kulcha at home without the traditional tandoors.

Ingredients Flour – 1 kilogram White butter unsalted – 20 grams Salt – 20 grams Sugar – 40 grams Curd – 1 cup Fresh yeast – 20 grams Oil – 2/5 cup Water – 2/5 cup

Preparation

1.In a mixing bowl, combine flour, fresh yeast, sugar, and salt. Mix well.

2.Add curd and oil or ghee to the dry ingredients. Knead the mixture into a smooth dough. You need to add water if the dough is too dry.

3.Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about an hour, allowing it to ferment and rise.

4.Preheat your oven to 500°F (250°C).

5.Divide the dough into 35-gram equal portions and roll each portion into a ball. Flatten each ball slightly.

6.Brush the top of each kulcha with water and sprinkle some kasuri methi, jeera, and kalonji on top.

8.Bake the kulchas in the preheated oven for about 4-5 minutes, or until cooked through.

9.Once out of the oven, brush the tops with butter, ghee, or oil to keep them soft and give them a nice sheen.

9.Recipe by chef Aspan Singh, Hotel Taj Swarna, Amritsar.