How to make almond milk at home

We are all told that one should have bunch of soaked almonds & dates to start your day but here is a fun & delicious way to do the same! Homemade Almond Milk! Unlike the processed store-bought options, this recipe allows you to reap the benefits of pure ingredients. Packed with Vitamin E, protein, and healthy fats, it’s the perfect way to start your day. Plus, it’s super easy! Homemade almond milk is a versatile base for smoothies, coffee, or even baking. Enjoy a healthy and delicious way to fuel your mornings!

Ingredients 20 almonds 1 cup water 2 pitted dates

Preparation

1.Soak the almonds overnight

2.To the soaked almonds, add 1 cup of water and pitted dates

3.Blend completely and strain the mixture.

4. For an extra creamy texture, blend the almonds and water first, then add the dates. Adjust the dates according to your desired sweetness.

5.The leftover pulp can be used in curries

6.Consume immediately or store it in the fridge

6.Recipe by Sridevi Jasti, nutritionist and founder of plant-based organic store Versatile Living in Hyderabad