How to make almond milk at home

Published - June 01, 2024 02:00 pm IST
We are all told that one should have bunch of soaked almonds & dates to start your day but here is a fun & delicious way to do the same! Homemade Almond Milk! Unlike the processed store-bought options, this recipe allows you to reap the benefits of pure ingredients. Packed with Vitamin E, protein, and healthy fats, it’s the perfect way to start your day. Plus, it’s super easy! Homemade almond milk is a versatile base for smoothies, coffee, or even baking. Enjoy a healthy and delicious way to fuel your mornings!
1.Soak the almonds overnight
2.To the soaked almonds, add 1 cup of water and pitted dates
3.Blend completely and strain the mixture.
4. For an extra creamy texture, blend the almonds and water first, then add the dates. Adjust the dates according to your desired sweetness.
5.The leftover pulp can be used in curries
6.Consume immediately or store it in the fridge
6.Recipe by Sridevi Jasti, nutritionist and founder of plant-based organic store Versatile Living in Hyderabad
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.