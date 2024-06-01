GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

How to make almond milk at home

Plant-based milk is becoming a popular choice but may not always be easy on the pocket. Here’s how you can make almond milk at home

Published - June 01, 2024 02:00 pm IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Dietary Preference Vegan
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 1 cup
Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan

We are all told that one should have bunch of soaked almonds & dates to start your day but here is a fun & delicious way to do the same! Homemade Almond Milk! Unlike the processed store-bought options, this recipe allows you to reap the benefits of pure ingredients. Packed with Vitamin E, protein, and healthy fats, it’s the perfect way to start your day. Plus, it’s super easy! Homemade almond milk is a versatile base for smoothies, coffee, or even baking. Enjoy a healthy and delicious way to fuel your mornings!

Ingredients

20 almonds
1 cup water
2 pitted dates

Preparation

1.Soak the almonds overnight

2.To the soaked almonds, add 1 cup of water and pitted dates

3.Blend completely and strain the mixture.

4. For an extra creamy texture, blend the almonds and water first, then add the dates. Adjust the dates according to your desired sweetness.

5.The leftover pulp can be used in curries

6.Consume immediately or store it in the fridge

6.Recipe by Sridevi Jasti, nutritionist and founder of plant-based organic store Versatile Living in Hyderabad

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.