Hearty, warm french soup with Pistou sauce

Published - May 13, 2024 12:16 pm IST
Enjoy the simplicity of French cuisine with this Soupe au Pistou(Vegetable soup with pistou sauce). This warm and wholesome soup is perfect for cozy days.
1.In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil and sauté the chopped onions until soft and translucent. Stir frequently to prevent sticking.
2.Add the peas or green beans, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes and garlic. Season well with salt and pepper.
3.Cook ,while stirring occasionally , until the vegetables are tender
4.Tip in the white or kidney beans and their liquid into this mixture and top with about 2 1/2 cups of water.
5.Simmer the soup gently for about 10 -15 minutes until cooked through. If the soup is too thick, thin with water and check for seasoning.
6.While the soup is getting done, pound the pistou ingredients in a mortar and pestle. Alternatively, blend the items in a food processor.
7.The end product should be a slightly coarse paste. Thin with a little water if necessary.
8.Ladle hot soup into bowls, swirl a generous spoonful of pistou in each and serve immediately.
9.Add a crisp green salad and pass around some crusty bread for a simple, wholesome, and satisfying summer meal.
