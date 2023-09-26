Hearty potato and spinach gravy recipe

September 26, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

In the world of culinary wellness, dark leafy greens like spinach play the role of a benevolent guardian, offering the secret formula for achieving radiant skin, lustrous hair, strong bones, and a generous supply of protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals. So, come on board as we unveil a tantalizing recipe for potato bathed in a rich, spinach-infused gravy. It’s a quick and nutritious delight that your taste buds will absolutely adore.

Ingredients Spinach: 1 bunch Medium-sized potatoes (boiled and cut into cubes): 4 Onion, finely chopped: 1 Tomato, finely chopped: 1 Garlic cloves, minced: 3 to 4 Ginger, crushed: half-inch Green chillies: 1 to 2 Cloves: 2 Cinnamon: 1-inch Bay leaf: 1 Turmeric powder: quarter tspn Garam masala powder: half tspn Red chilli powder: half tspn Asafoetida: a pinch Gram flour: 1 tbspn Kasuri methi leaves: half tspn Water: 1 cup Oil for cooking and salt to taste

Preparation

1.Start by washing and cleaning the spinach thoroughly.

2.Bring a pot of water to a boil, adding a pinch of salt for flavor.

3.Turn off the heat, and promptly immerse the spinach in the hot water for about 5 minutes. Then, drain the spinach and immediately transfer it into a bowl of cold water for 3-4 minutes to stop the cooking process.

4.Drain the spinach once again, and now, blend it into a smooth puree along with some green chilies for a hint of spice.

5.Boil the potatoes until they are partially cooked.

6.Heat oil in a pan to proceed with the recipe.

Cooking Steps

7.In a pan, fry bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon.

8.Add chopped onion and fry until it turns light brown.

9.Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.

10.Add tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

11.Sprinkle turmeric, chili powder, and asafoetida, and stir for a few seconds.

12.Pour in the spinach puree and mix it well.

13.Add gram flour and whisk to remove any lumps.

14.Stir in a cup of water and season with salt. Simmer until the spinach is fully cooked, and the gravy thickens. Adjust the consistency with more or less water as needed.

15.Add boiled potatoes and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

16.Sprinkle garam masala powder and kasuri methi, and cook for an additional minute.