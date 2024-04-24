GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hearty arugula, pear and pomegranate salad

Savour the season with a simple arugula, pear, and pomegranate salad with toasted almonds

April 24, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

As temperatures rise, indulge in the crisp and invigorating flavours of summer with this arugula, pear, and pomegranate salad. This delightful ensemble combines the peppery bite of arugula with the sweet juiciness of ripe pears, punctuated by bursts of tangy pomegranate arils.

Ingredients

Salad Greens (Romaine lettuce ): 3 cups
Arugula leaves: 1 cup
Any other Salad greens available: 2 cups
Pomegranate seeds: 1/2 cup
Pear: 2 thinly sliced
Toasted almond slivers: 1/4 cup as garnish
Carrots: 1 thinly sliced
Cherry tomatoes: 8-10
Extra virgin Olive oil / Any good olive oil: 3/4 cup
Lemon Juice: 1 tsp
Red wine vinegar: 2 tbsp
Honey: 2 tbsp
Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation

In a bowl mix lemon juice, red wine vinegar, honey and slowly drizzle olive oil and whisk to emulsify.

Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

In another bowl toss salad greens, thinly sliced pears, carrots, tomatoes, toasted almond slivers with dressing.

Just before serving, garnish generously with pomegranate seeds and serve.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.