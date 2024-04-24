Hearty arugula, pear and pomegranate salad

April 24, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

As temperatures rise, indulge in the crisp and invigorating flavours of summer with this arugula, pear, and pomegranate salad. This delightful ensemble combines the peppery bite of arugula with the sweet juiciness of ripe pears, punctuated by bursts of tangy pomegranate arils.

Ingredients Salad Greens (Romaine lettuce ): 3 cups Arugula leaves: 1 cup Any other Salad greens available: 2 cups Pomegranate seeds: 1/2 cup Pear: 2 thinly sliced Toasted almond slivers: 1/4 cup as garnish Carrots: 1 thinly sliced Cherry tomatoes: 8-10 Extra virgin Olive oil / Any good olive oil: 3/4 cup Lemon Juice: 1 tsp Red wine vinegar: 2 tbsp Honey: 2 tbsp Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation

In a bowl mix lemon juice, red wine vinegar, honey and slowly drizzle olive oil and whisk to emulsify.

Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

In another bowl toss salad greens, thinly sliced pears, carrots, tomatoes, toasted almond slivers with dressing.

Just before serving, garnish generously with pomegranate seeds and serve.