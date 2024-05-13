Warm congee and crispy chicken are a delicious duel for every season

This wholesome Congee offers a comprehensive approach to supporting your dietary goals, safeguarding vital functions, and managing diabetes. With its tangy flavour, nutritious vegetables and crispy fried chicken, it provides a satisfying and hearty lunch option, perfect for days when fatigue strikes and nutritional needs take precedence.

Ingredients 3/4 cup long grain rice 5 cups water 2 cup chicken stock 1 teaspoon salt 1 cup chicken (boiled) 1 carrot 1/2 cup diced bottle gourd 1 garlic clove 1 spring onions 1 tsp ginger paste 2 tsp olive oil 2 tsp coriander leaves Salt as per taste

Preparation

1.In a large pot, bring the water and rice to a boil. When the rice is boiling, turn the heat down to medium low.

2.Place the lid on the pot, tilting it to allow steam to escape (the same as you would do when making cooked rice.)

3.Cook on medium low to low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice has the thick, creamy texture of porridge (approx 1 hour). Add salt, taste and add seasoning if desired.

4.While the rice is cooking, roast the vegetables.

5.In a pan, heat oil, add ginger and garlic paste, spring onions, chicken, carrot, bottle gourd and cook for two minutes.

6.Pour the vegetables in cognee and cook until the mixture attains the consistency of a loose porridge.