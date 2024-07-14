Healthy bisi bele bath with broken wheat

This bisi bele bath is made with broken wheat, and toor dal. This dish is loaded with vegetables. Since this recipe uses 3-4 tomatoes, this recipe uses less tamarind extract. The cinnamon, saunf and coconut along with dania used to make the paste give the dish the taste of bisi bele bath.

Ingredients 1/2 cup toor dal 2 cups tamarind juice extract 1 1/2 cups vegetables of your choice (carrots, beans, cauliflower) 3 cups water Salt to taste 1tbsp oil 1 tsp turmeric 3 red chillies 1/2 inch cinnamon stick 1/2 tsp saunf 1/2 tsp whole pepper 3 tbsp coconut 3 to 4 chopped tomatoes 1 cup broken wheat 1 1/2 tsp whole coriander

Preparation

1.Add oil to a pan and roast the whole dhania, cinnamon stick, saunf and whole pepper until the raw smell fades out. Set aside.

2.Fry coconut in the same pan till golden brown.

3.Blend the roasted spices, coconut and tomatoes to a fine paste.

4.Add the fine paste to the pressure-cooked dal and broken wheat mixture and cook on low flame.