Healthy and tasty, Sattu roti

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:03 pm IST
Published - May 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST
Made with a few ingredients, this healthy sattu roti is a beloved dish popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal. It is an easy dish that can be made within a few minutes.
1.Take four cups of atta and add ajwain seeds, salt and two teaspoons of ghee. Mix and then add water to knead well into a soft dough. Leave it for 20 to 25 minutes.
2.In a separate bowl, mix together sattu, onion, garlic, green chilli, freshly squeezed lemon juice, mustard oil and salt into an even mixture.
3.Make 10 balls out of the atta dough. Fill each ball with the sattu mixture and roll out rotis.
4.Heat the tawa and cook the stuffed roti on it. Apply ghee on both sides of the roti.
5.It can be had with curd and pickle.
