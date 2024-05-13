GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Healthy and tasty, Sattu roti

With just a few simple ingredients like whole wheat flour, sattu, and a touch of oil, create the perfect roti

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST

  • Course Breads
  • Cuisine Bihar
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2
Sattu roti

Sattu roti

Made with a few ingredients, this healthy sattu roti is a beloved dish popular in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal. It is an easy dish that can be made within a few minutes.

Ingredients

Wheat flour – 4 cups
Ghee – 6 tsp
Roasted gram powder or Sattu – 2 cups
Finely chopped onion – 2
Finely chopped garlic – 5 to 6 cloves
Finely chopped green chilli – 3 to 4
Lemon – 1
Mustard oil – 3 tsp
Ajwain – 1/2 tsp
Salt – to taste

Preparation

1.Take four cups of atta and add ajwain seeds, salt and two teaspoons of ghee. Mix and then add water to knead well into a soft dough. Leave it for 20 to 25 minutes.

2.In a separate bowl, mix together sattu, onion, garlic, green chilli, freshly squeezed lemon juice, mustard oil and salt into an even mixture.

3.Make 10 balls out of the atta dough. Fill each ball with the sattu mixture and roll out rotis.

4.Heat the tawa and cook the stuffed roti on it. Apply ghee on both sides of the roti.

5.It can be had with curd and pickle.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.