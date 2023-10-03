HamberMenu
Green and healthy pea shell soup delight

Indulge in a bowl of sustainable, vibrant and nutritious pea shell soup.

October 03, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2

Packed with the goodness of tender pea shells, carrots, and French beans, this heartwarming soup is both green and healthy. Get ready for a comforting and delicious experience that’s perfect for any time of the year.

Ingredients

Tender shells of peas - 1 - 1.5 cup
Carrot, cut into small cubes - 1
French beans, cut into bits - 1/2 - 3/4 cup
Onion, minced - 1
Garlic cloves, minced - 3-4
Salt or a soup cube - To taste
Butter - 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Add enough water to pea shells to cover them completely.

2.Pressure cook for five minutes.

3.Mash the cooked pea shells with a hand blender, strain, and keep the liquid aside.

4.Steam the carrots and French beans lightly and add them to the strained liquid.

5.In a separate pan, heat the butter.

6.Lightly sauté the minced garlic and minced onions.

7.Toss the sautéed garlic and onions into the soupy broth of vegetables.

8.Add salt to taste or break a soup cube into the soup for added flavor.

9. Serve hot with a swivel of fresh cream.

