Green and healthy pea shell soup delight

Packed with the goodness of tender pea shells, carrots, and French beans, this heartwarming soup is both green and healthy. Get ready for a comforting and delicious experience that’s perfect for any time of the year.

Ingredients Tender shells of peas - 1 - 1.5 cup Carrot, cut into small cubes - 1 French beans, cut into bits - 1/2 - 3/4 cup Onion, minced - 1 Garlic cloves, minced - 3-4 Salt or a soup cube - To taste Butter - 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Add enough water to pea shells to cover them completely.

2.Pressure cook for five minutes.

3.Mash the cooked pea shells with a hand blender, strain, and keep the liquid aside.

4.Steam the carrots and French beans lightly and add them to the strained liquid.

5.In a separate pan, heat the butter.

6.Lightly sauté the minced garlic and minced onions.

7.Toss the sautéed garlic and onions into the soupy broth of vegetables.

8.Add salt to taste or break a soup cube into the soup for added flavor.