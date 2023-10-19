HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golu special black-eyed peas and rajma sundal

Try this nutty black-eyed peas and rajma sundal with coconut shavings and a squeeze of lime this golu season

October 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Black-eyed peas and rajma sundal 

Black-eyed peas and rajma sundal 

Most often only green gram, brown channa , kabuli channa , dried green peas and channa dal are used to make sundal. But one can also use ground nuts, mocha avarai , horse gram, black-eyed peas and rajma as the main ingredient. If you want to amp up the health quotient, use sprouted grams.

Ingredients

1 cup black-eyed peas
1/2 cup rajma 
1 green capsicum, diced
1 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 tsp urad dal
1 sprig curry leaves
2 red chillies, broken into 2
1/4 cup coriander leaves, chopped
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 cup coconut shavings (optional)
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Soak and cook the black-eyed peas and the rajma individually with salt until tender. Do not overcook it.

2.Heat the oil in a kadai and add the urad dal .

3. When it turns golden brown, add the mustard seeds.

4.When it splutters, add the curry leaves and red chillies followed by the cooked beans and chopped capsicum.

5.Stir and cook for a two minutes.

6.Remove from flame and stir in the lemon juice, coriander leaves and coconut shavings. Serve.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.