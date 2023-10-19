Golu special black-eyed peas and rajma sundal

October 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Most often only green gram, brown channa , kabuli channa , dried green peas and channa dal are used to make sundal. But one can also use ground nuts, mocha avarai , horse gram, black-eyed peas and rajma as the main ingredient. If you want to amp up the health quotient, use sprouted grams.

Ingredients 1 cup black-eyed peas 1/2 cup rajma 1 green capsicum, diced 1 tbsp sunflower oil 1 tsp mustard seeds 1 tsp urad dal 1 sprig curry leaves 2 red chillies, broken into 2 1/4 cup coriander leaves, chopped 1 tbsp lemon juice 1/2 cup coconut shavings (optional) Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Soak and cook the black-eyed peas and the rajma individually with salt until tender. Do not overcook it.

2.Heat the oil in a kadai and add the urad dal .

3. When it turns golden brown, add the mustard seeds.

4.When it splutters, add the curry leaves and red chillies followed by the cooked beans and chopped capsicum.

5.Stir and cook for a two minutes.