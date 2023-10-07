HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Golden squares of sweet bliss: besan ki barfi recipe

Indulge in the rich and irresistible flavors of besan ki barfi, a classic Indian sweet that combines the nutty essence of roasted chickpea flour with the sweetness of sugar and the delightful creaminess of ghee.

October 07, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

This homemade delicacy is perfect for celebrating special occasions or simply satisfying your sweet cravings. Discover the joy of preparing and savoring this delectable treat with our easy-to-follow recipe.

Ingredients

Besan/gram flour: 1 cup
Coconut:1 cup (grated)
Milk: 1 cup
Ghee: 1 cup
Sugar: 3 cups

Preparation

1.Place a flat-bottomed kadai (pan) on the gas and heat it.

2.Add besan (chickpea flour) to the kadai and sauté it until it becomes aromatic. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.

3.Add grated coconut, ghee (clarified butter), and milk to the roasted besan. Mix everything well.

4.Gradually add sugar to the mixture while stirring continuously. Make sure the sugar dissolves completely.

5.Let the mixture cook on a low flame for a few minutes. Keep stirring to prevent sticking and ensure it’s well combined.

6.Grease a tray or plate with ghee and transfer the mixture into it. Allow it to cool for about 10 to 15 minutes.

7.Once it has cooled slightly but is still warm, cut it into your desired shapes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.