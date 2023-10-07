This homemade delicacy is perfect for celebrating special occasions or simply satisfying your sweet cravings. Discover the joy of preparing and savoring this delectable treat with our easy-to-follow recipe.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Place a flat-bottomed kadai (pan) on the gas and heat it.
2.Add besan (chickpea flour) to the kadai and sauté it until it becomes aromatic. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.
3.Add grated coconut, ghee (clarified butter), and milk to the roasted besan. Mix everything well.
4.Gradually add sugar to the mixture while stirring continuously. Make sure the sugar dissolves completely.
5.Let the mixture cook on a low flame for a few minutes. Keep stirring to prevent sticking and ensure it’s well combined.
6.Grease a tray or plate with ghee and transfer the mixture into it. Allow it to cool for about 10 to 15 minutes.
7.Once it has cooled slightly but is still warm, cut it into your desired shapes.
