Ingredients
1.Remove the outer skins of the chandrakaaran mangoes. (You can also use any small, flavourful, ripe variety available) Immerse the skins in 3-4 cups of lukewarm water and squeeze out the juice. Discard the peel.
2.Place the mangoes, a cup of water, and the juice extract in a vessel. Sprinkle turmeric, red chilli powder and salt, to taste. Cook for approximately 20-25 minutes until the mangoes are well-cooked.
3.Meanwhile, grind the coconut, cumin, and green chillies to a semi-coarse paste. Mix this with the yoghurt. Stir well. Now, lower the flame.
4.Pour in this coconut-cumin-yoghurt and stir well. Let this simmer for 10 minutes over a very low flame. (It should not boil forth or it will curdle.)
5.In a wok, heat coconut oil. Over a low flame, pop mustard and fenugreek, sauté the red chillies, and fry the curry leaf stalks.
6.When the curry froths up, pour in the mustard tempering.
7.Remove from flame. Serve hot with rice and pappads.
