Flavourful and tasty Maanga Inippu Pachadi

A side dish to amp up the flavour in any spread!

September 08, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Maanga Inippu Pachadi

Maanga Inippu Pachadi

This pachadi is sweet and spicy and is an integral part of all family feasts. Try it before the end of this mango season.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Semi ripe mango - 1
Red chilli - 1
Mustard and Black gram - 1/2 each
Thick molten jaggery: 4 Tsp
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
Asafoetida: 1 pinches
Salt: 1 pinch
Water: 1 cup
Oil: 1 spoon

Preparation:

1.Peel the mango. Cut into round slices.

2.Boil the mango pieces with salt and water.

3.Heat oil in a kadai.

4.Splutter the mustard seeds.

5.Add red chilli, urad dal, asafoetida and curry leaves.

6.Then, add the boiled mango along with jaggery.

7.Allow the mixture to thicken for a minute.

8.Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot.

