This pachadi is sweet and spicy and is an integral part of all family feasts. Try it before the end of this mango season.
Ingredients
Preparation:
1.Peel the mango. Cut into round slices.
2.Boil the mango pieces with salt and water.
3.Heat oil in a kadai.
4.Splutter the mustard seeds.
5.Add red chilli, urad dal, asafoetida and curry leaves.
6.Then, add the boiled mango along with jaggery.
7.Allow the mixture to thicken for a minute.
8.Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot.
