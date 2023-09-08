September 08, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

This pachadi is sweet and spicy and is an integral part of all family feasts. Try it before the end of this mango season.

Ingredients

Ingredients Semi ripe mango - 1 Red chilli - 1 Mustard and Black gram - 1/2 each Thick molten jaggery: 4 Tsp Curry leaves: 1 sprig Asafoetida: 1 pinches Salt: 1 pinch Water: 1 cup Oil: 1 spoon

Preparation:

1.Peel the mango. Cut into round slices.

2.Boil the mango pieces with salt and water.

3.Heat oil in a kadai.

4.Splutter the mustard seeds.

5.Add red chilli, urad dal, asafoetida and curry leaves.

6.Then, add the boiled mango along with jaggery.

7.Allow the mixture to thicken for a minute.