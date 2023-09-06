September 06, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Makhana (foxnuts or lotus seeds) are a popular snack when slightly roasted in oil or ghee and seasoned. In many parts of the country, Makhana is also used to make kheer or pudding, which can be consumed during fasting. This recipe is simple to make and the result is decadent.

Ingredients Whole cream Milk 1 litre Jaggery powder or Sugar 1/3 cup Ghee 1 tbsp Makhana (puffed lotus seeds) 50 grams Nutmeg Powder 1/4 tsp Cardamom Powder 1/4 tsp Saffron - 8-10 strands Almond 6-7 Pistachio 6-7

Preparation

1.Add ghee to a thick bottom pan, roast the makhana till it is lightly done without changing the colour.

2.Add milk and keep reducing till it gets a smooth, creamy consistency (should have reduced to 800 ml)

3.Add jaggery or sugar and mix well.

4.Add saffron stands soaked in 1/2 tsp milk and mix well. Add nutmeg and cardamom powder.

5.Serve hot or chilled, garnished with chopped almonds and pistachios.

5.Recipe by Chef Aditya Fatepuria, Sattvam, Bengaluru