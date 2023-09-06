HamberMenu
Fasting-friendly ‘Makhane ki Kheer’ for Janmashtami

Simple Makhane Ki Kheer made with foxnuts for Janmashtami. This recipe is fasting-friendly and can be served hot or chilled.

September 06, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan
Makhane ki Kheer

Makhane ki Kheer

Makhana (foxnuts or lotus seeds) are a popular snack when slightly roasted in oil or ghee and seasoned. In many parts of the country, Makhana is also used to make kheer or pudding, which can be consumed during fasting. This recipe is simple to make and the result is decadent.

Ingredients

Whole cream Milk 1 litre
Jaggery powder or Sugar 1/3 cup
Ghee 1 tbsp
Makhana (puffed lotus seeds) 50 grams
Nutmeg Powder 1/4 tsp
Cardamom Powder 1/4 tsp
Saffron - 8-10 strands
Almond 6-7
Pistachio 6-7

Preparation

1.Add ghee to a thick bottom pan, roast the makhana till it is lightly done without changing the colour.

2.Add milk and keep reducing till it gets a smooth, creamy consistency (should have reduced to 800 ml)

3.Add jaggery or sugar and mix well.

4.Add saffron stands soaked in 1/2 tsp milk and mix well. Add nutmeg and cardamom powder.

5.Serve hot or chilled, garnished with chopped almonds and pistachios.

5.Recipe by Chef Aditya Fatepuria, Sattvam, Bengaluru

