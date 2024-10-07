GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fast-friendly buckwheat dosa recipe for Navaratri (कुट्टू का डोसा)

Buckwheat is commonly known as “kuttu” in northern and western India. It is a standard staple, especially during Ekadasi and Navaratri fasts. You won’t be missing your regular dosa as this Kuttu ka dosa is equally delicious.

Published - October 07, 2024 03:29 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 2
Kuttu ka dosa

Kuttu ka dosa reflects on culinary creativity. Due to its nutritional benefits and unique taste, it is becoming increasingly popular. In addition to being consumed during fasting, it is now being incorporated into regular diets, especially by those who are health-conscious. Ultimately it is delightful fusion of North and South Indian flavors, the kuttu ka dosa brings together culinary traditions from both regions.

Ingredients

Potato, boiled- 1 medium sized
Ghee - 1 tsp
Chopped ginger- 1 tsp
Rock salt - 1 tsp
Buckwheat flour-2 tbsp
Arbi (Taro root), boiled-1 tbsp
Ajwain (Carom seeds) and chopped green chili, to taste

Preparation

1.Prepare the potato filling: with Put ghee in a pan, and add the ginger followed by crushed and par-boiled potatoes, add 5 gms of rock salt and mix well. Cook the potato mixture for a few minutes till it turns light brown in colour.

2.For dosa: Mash the arbi in a bowl and mix it with buckwheat flour and the rest of the salt. Add some water and mix well, till it is smooth. Add about 5 gms of ajwain, ginger and green chillies and mix again. Keep adding water and stirring in one direction till the batter turns into a smooth flowing consistency. 

3.Heat a hot plate, dab a bit of ghee on it, pour a ladle of the batter and spread it. Cook till edges are crisp and flip it over. Put the potato filling on top and fold the dosa over it.

4.Serve hot with mint and coconut chutney.

