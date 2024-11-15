 />
Enjoy this mint pulao, an aromatic meal you can enjoy for lunch

Brighten up your day with this fresh and fragrant mint pulav

Published - November 15, 2024 07:46 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5 servings

This mint infused pulav with a perfect balance of spices is sure to help you keep your winter blues at bay. Enjoy this a flavourful meal alongside raita, pickles, or a simple curry.

Ingredients

Basmati rice – 2 cups
Water – 4 cups
Cloves– 4
Cardamom– 4
Cinnamon – 1 piece
Bayleaf, broken – 1
Onions – 2, chopped
Ghee - 4 tbsp
Cashew nuts – 1 tbsp
Ginger – A small piece
Garlic – 4
Green chillies – 4
Grated coconut – 1/4 cup
Fennel – 1 tsp
Mint leaves – 2 handfuls

Preparation

1.Soak Basmati rice for 10 minutes.

2.In two tablespoons of ghee, sauté bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and the chopped onion until the raw smell goes. Add salt. 

3.Grind the ginger, garlic, green chillies, grated coconut, fennel and mint leaves together into a paste.

4.Add this paste and sauté everything well.

5.Add the drained rice and fry well. Once the rice granules are crisp and become stiff, pour in water. 

6.Pressure-cook for two whistles. In two tablespoons of ghee, fry the nuts and add to the mint rice.

7.Serve hot with cucumber raita, pickle and pappad.

