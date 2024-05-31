Enjoy summer with this Kerala-style pazha manga pachadi

Pazha Manga Pachadi or ripe mango pachadi from Kerala is a very popular side. With a cornucopia of traditional small varieties growing in impossibly tall trees, plucking these mangoes and ripening them was not an option. They fell down ripe and ready to be used.So every summer morning children and adults started the day with picking up fallen mangoes These mangoes went into kichadi, pachadi, pulisherry etc.

Ingredients Mangoes - 5-6 Salt to taste Turmeric - a pinch Grated coconut – half cup Green chillies – 3 Curry leaves – 3 Sprigs Mustard – 1 teaspoon Curd - 2 tbsp Jaggery powder – 1 tbsp Water

Preparation

1.Cook the mangoes along with its seeds.

2.Add salt and turmeric to the mangoes and cook till the mangoes are soft.

3.Grind the grated coconut, green chillies, and curry leaves, coarsely.

4.Add the mustard seeds and pulse the mixture once to crack the seeds.

5.Add this mixture to the mangoes and cook again for a few minutes.

6.Add the curd and jaggery powder to it.

7.Add your desires tempering to the pachadi.

7.Recipe by Devi Lakshmikutty, founder of Bio Basics