Enjoy summer with this Kerala-style pazha manga pachadi

Published - May 31, 2024 03:50 pm IST
Pazha Manga Pachadi or ripe mango pachadi from Kerala is a very popular side. With a cornucopia of traditional small varieties growing in impossibly tall trees, plucking these mangoes and ripening them was not an option. They fell down ripe and ready to be used.So every summer morning children and adults started the day with picking up fallen mangoes These mangoes went into kichadi, pachadi, pulisherry etc.
1.Cook the mangoes along with its seeds.
2.Add salt and turmeric to the mangoes and cook till the mangoes are soft.
3.Grind the grated coconut, green chillies, and curry leaves, coarsely.
4.Add the mustard seeds and pulse the mixture once to crack the seeds.
5.Add this mixture to the mangoes and cook again for a few minutes.
6.Add the curd and jaggery powder to it.
7.Add your desires tempering to the pachadi.
7.Recipe by Devi Lakshmikutty, founder of Bio Basics
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.