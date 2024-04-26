Enjoy summer with this decadent mango and cream cheese mousse

April 26, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

There’s an element of nostalgia attached to the mangoes arriving in waves of musky scented splendour through the summer. While South Asian recipes favour the tropical fruit in a myriad savoury ways, mangoes can also be used in sweeter, more globalised avatars such as smoothies, pies and cakes.The soft flesh of the mango lends itself particularly well to Western desserts like this mango and cream cheese mousse.

Ingredients Whipping cream - 125g Mango puree (squeezed from fresh mangoes) - 50g Cream cheese - 115g Granola (or coarsely powdered digestive biscuits) - 100g Melted butter - 2 ½ tbsp Chopped mango - 1 Few finely chopped mint leaves (or 1 tsp mint extract)

Preparation

Add whipping cream to the bowl of a cream beater with the whisk attachment and beat on medium high speed for about four to five minutes, until soft peaks are formed.

Add mango puree, cream cheese and mint leaves.

Whisk for a minute or so till combined well.

Crumble the granola to form chunky crumbs.

To assemble, take the serving jars/glasses, and layer granola mixture and the mousse alternately, using a spoon or piping bag.

Garnish with fresh mint and serve chilled.

Recipe by Chef Shantanu Gupte, founder of Shiifu and Chef Shan Cakes in Mumba