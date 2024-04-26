GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Enjoy summer with this decadent mango and cream cheese mousse

Make way for the king of fruits with this rich mango and cream cheese mousse

April 26, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2

There’s an element of nostalgia attached to the mangoes arriving in waves of musky scented splendour through the summer. While South Asian recipes favour the tropical fruit in a myriad savoury ways, mangoes can also be used in sweeter, more globalised avatars such as smoothies, pies and cakes.The soft flesh of the mango lends itself particularly well to Western desserts like this mango and cream cheese mousse.

Ingredients

Whipping cream - 125g
Mango puree (squeezed from fresh mangoes) - 50g
Cream cheese - 115g
Granola (or coarsely powdered digestive biscuits) - 100g
Melted butter - 2 ½ tbsp
Chopped mango - 1
Few finely chopped mint leaves (or 1 tsp mint extract)

Preparation

Add whipping cream to the bowl of a cream beater with the whisk attachment and beat on medium high speed for about four to five minutes, until soft peaks are formed.

Add mango puree, cream cheese and mint leaves.

Whisk for a minute or so till combined well.

Crumble the granola to form chunky crumbs.

To assemble, take the serving jars/glasses, and layer granola mixture and the mousse alternately, using a spoon or piping bag.

Garnish with fresh mint and serve chilled.

Recipe by Chef Shantanu Gupte, founder of Shiifu and Chef Shan Cakes in Mumba

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.