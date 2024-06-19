GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enjoy rich prawn thokku with a steaming bowl of rice (இறால் தொக்கு)

Elevate your meals with this spicy and tangy prawn thokku

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 01:35 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 2-3
Prawn thokku

Prawn thokku

Prawn Thokku is a mouth-watering dish that combines succulent prawns with a rich, spicy, and tangy tomato-based sauce. It features a medley of aromatic spices like turmeric, chilli powder, fennel seeds and coriander, which perfectly complement the sweetness of the prawns. This rich side is typically enjoyed with steamed rice, dosa, or chapati, making it a versatile addition to any meal. 

Ingredients

Oil - 100 ml 
Fennel seeds - 1 tsp
2 strands of curry leaves 
Onion (finely chopped) - 250 gm 
Ginger Garlic Paste - 3 tsp 
Tomatoes (finely chopped) - 200 gm 
Chilli powder - 2 tsp 
Coriander powder - 4 tsp 
Turmeric - 1/4 tsp 
Prawn - 500 gm 
Water - 1/2 cup 
Onion (sliced arches) - 250 gm 
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Marinate the prawns for about an hour with a blend of ginger-garlic paste, salt and turmeric.

2.On medium to high heat, heat oil in a pan until it is simmering. Add fennel seeds, curry leaves and finely chopped onion.

3.Sprinkle some salt, spread them out evenly over the pan and let them cook.

4.When the onions turn translucent, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell disappears.

5.Add tomatoes and sprinkle some more salt to help it cook faster.

6.When the tomatoes are well-cooked, add chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt, and stir.

7.Add the marinated prawn to this mixture and let it cook in its own juice.

8.Then, add just half a cup of water to the curry and allow it to boil.

9.Now, here’s the part that makes this dish so tasty: slice some onions vertically into arches and add it to this boiling pan of prawn curry.

10.The onions will absorb all the water, turning the broth into a semi-gravy in seconds.

11.On medium-high heat, the gravy will start sticking to the pan.

12.Using a spoon, remove the layer of curry sticking to the sides and add it to the curry, continuously for about 20 minutes, until the reddish prawn curry turns into thick, dark brown gravy (thokku).

Related Topics

recipes / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.