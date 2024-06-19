Enjoy rich prawn thokku with a steaming bowl of rice (இறால் தொக்கு)

Prawn Thokku is a mouth-watering dish that combines succulent prawns with a rich, spicy, and tangy tomato-based sauce. It features a medley of aromatic spices like turmeric, chilli powder, fennel seeds and coriander, which perfectly complement the sweetness of the prawns. This rich side is typically enjoyed with steamed rice, dosa, or chapati, making it a versatile addition to any meal.

Ingredients Oil - 100 ml Fennel seeds - 1 tsp 2 strands of curry leaves Onion (finely chopped) - 250 gm Ginger Garlic Paste - 3 tsp Tomatoes (finely chopped) - 200 gm Chilli powder - 2 tsp Coriander powder - 4 tsp Turmeric - 1/4 tsp Prawn - 500 gm Water - 1/2 cup Onion (sliced arches) - 250 gm Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Marinate the prawns for about an hour with a blend of ginger-garlic paste, salt and turmeric.

2.On medium to high heat, heat oil in a pan until it is simmering. Add fennel seeds, curry leaves and finely chopped onion.

3.Sprinkle some salt, spread them out evenly over the pan and let them cook.

4.When the onions turn translucent, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until the raw smell disappears.

5.Add tomatoes and sprinkle some more salt to help it cook faster.

6.When the tomatoes are well-cooked, add chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt, and stir.

7.Add the marinated prawn to this mixture and let it cook in its own juice.

8.Then, add just half a cup of water to the curry and allow it to boil.

9.Now, here’s the part that makes this dish so tasty: slice some onions vertically into arches and add it to this boiling pan of prawn curry.

10.The onions will absorb all the water, turning the broth into a semi-gravy in seconds.

11.On medium-high heat, the gravy will start sticking to the pan.

12.Using a spoon, remove the layer of curry sticking to the sides and add it to the curry, continuously for about 20 minutes, until the reddish prawn curry turns into thick, dark brown gravy (thokku).