Enjoy banana as a sweet and cripsy Unnakkaya

Make this simple, traditional Malabar dish which is a symphony of flavours ready to melt in your mouth.

Published - May 13, 2024 12:15 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 8-9
Unnakkaya is made with mashed bananas, roasted cashews, nuts, and coconut. It is a treat for your palate and is perfect for festive occasions. It can be served as a tea-time snack.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas (steamed and remove the black seeds inside)
4 tbsp ghee or butter
Quarter cup cashew nuts crushed
1 cup grated coconut
2 eggs
Cardamom powder - as per taste
Quarter cup sugar
Pinch of salt
Vegetable oil - for frying

Preparation

1.Mash the steamed banana without any lump (If banana becomes very smooth, refrigerate for some time or you can add little rice powder) and keep it aside. Consistency should be the same as chapatti / pizza dough.

2.Heat ghee or butter in a pan and fry cashew nuts and then add the grated coconut. Sauté these until golden brown.

3.Add cardamom powder and sugar along with a pinch of salt.

4.Add eggs and sauté for a minute so that everything is mixed well. Switch of the flame and allow to cool.

5.Grease hands with ghee and make lemon size ball with mashed banana. Flatten this in your hands and fill with Coconut filling

6.Close the banana with hands and make egg-like shape. 

7.Heat oil in a thick-bottomed pan and fry the unnakkaya by turning them constantly so that all sides are fried well.

8.Once unnakkaya turns golden brown, drain on a tissue paper.

9.Serve hot with hot black tea.

