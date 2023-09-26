Elevate your evening with strawberry chamomile martini

September 26, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Savor the essence of relaxation with our Chamomile Martini. This soothing blend of chamomile and zesty citrus is the perfect way to enhance your evening.

Ingredients 30 ml elderflower cordial - 30 ml simple syrup - 15 ml fresh ginger (to taste) chamomile tea (cooled) - 120 ml ripe strawberry - 1 fresh mint leaves - 5 wedge of orange - 1 Wedge of lemon - 1 Ice

Preparation

1.Muddle a ripe strawberry in a cocktail shaker to release its sweet juices.

2.Add 15 ml of simple syrup to the shaker and adjust the amount of fresh ginger to taste, whether it’s a small slice or grated pieces.

3.Pour 30 ml of elderflower cordial and 120 ml of cooled chamomile tea into the shaker.

4.Enhance the mixture with five fresh mint leaves, as well as a wedge each of orange and lemon to introduce zesty notes.

5.Fill the shaker with ice to chill the ingredients and slightly dilute the drink, achieving a well-balanced martini.

6.Secure the shaker lid and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to meld all the flavors.

7.Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass of your choice and garnish with a fresh mint sprig, a slice of orange, or a lemon twist if desired.