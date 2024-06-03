Easy recipe to make spicy Spanish omelette

The Spanish omelette is known in Spain as tortilla. It is a traditional dish in the country. It is a famous dish around the world now and has rich history. It was first tried in the 17th century and its tradition is still alive.

It can be served by itself as a snack or warm with a salad for dinner. Healthy and easy to prepare, it is a Spanish classic for your dining table.

Ingredients Four eggs Half cup low fat milk 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon crushed chillies 1 teaspoon hot sauce 2 teaspoon cheddar cheese 1 finely chopped green chilly Half sliced zucchini 2 florist of chopped broccoli Small piece of chopped pumpkin Small piece of julienne cut ginger Small piece of finely chopped bell pepper Oregano to sprinkle

Preparation

1.Beat all the ingredients in a deep bowl with a hand beater.

2.Grease a skillet and preheat it.

3.Pour the beaten eggs and reduce the flame and cover the lid tightly.

4.Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes.

5.Slowly dish it out in a round plate .

6.Enjoy it with bran bread and hot tea/coffee.