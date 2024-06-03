GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Easy recipe to make spicy Spanish omelette

Make spicy Spanish omelette, loaded with vegetables and flavoured with chilli and hot sauce for a snack or dinner

Published - June 03, 2024 12:43 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3

The Spanish omelette is known in Spain as tortilla. It is a traditional dish in the country. It is a famous dish around the world now and has rich history. It was first tried in the 17th century and its tradition is still alive.

It can be served by itself as a snack or warm with a salad for dinner. Healthy and easy to prepare, it is a Spanish classic for your dining table.

Ingredients

Four eggs
Half cup low fat milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon crushed chillies
1 teaspoon hot sauce
2 teaspoon cheddar cheese
1 finely chopped green chilly
Half sliced zucchini
2 florist of chopped broccoli
Small piece of chopped pumpkin
Small piece of julienne cut ginger
Small piece of finely chopped bell pepper
Oregano to sprinkle

Preparation

1.Beat all the ingredients in a deep bowl with a hand beater.

2.Grease a skillet and preheat it.

3.Pour the beaten eggs and reduce the flame and cover the lid tightly.

4.Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes.

5.Slowly dish it out in a round plate .

6.Enjoy it with bran bread and hot tea/coffee.

