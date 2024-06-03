Easy recipe to make spicy Spanish omelette

Published - June 03, 2024 12:43 pm IST
The Spanish omelette is known in Spain as tortilla. It is a traditional dish in the country. It is a famous dish around the world now and has rich history. It was first tried in the 17th century and its tradition is still alive.
It can be served by itself as a snack or warm with a salad for dinner. Healthy and easy to prepare, it is a Spanish classic for your dining table.
1.Beat all the ingredients in a deep bowl with a hand beater.
2.Grease a skillet and preheat it.
3.Pour the beaten eggs and reduce the flame and cover the lid tightly.
4.Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes.
5.Slowly dish it out in a round plate .
6.Enjoy it with bran bread and hot tea/coffee.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.