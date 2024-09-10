GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Easy recipe to make mango pulissery (മാമ്പഴ പുളിശ്ശേരി)

Add fruity this mambazha pulissery to your Onam Sadhya spread

Published - September 10, 2024 02:43 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
Mango Pulissery

Mango pulissery is a traditional dish, often served during festive occasions like Onam. It is a tangy and sweet curry made with ripe mangoes, coconut, and curd, spiced with mustard seeds, cumin, and green chilies. The dish is tempered with curry leaves and dried red chilies, for a fragrant finish. It pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

Ingredients

Ripe mangos (sweet and small): 6
Slit green chillies: 4
Water: 1 cup
Turmeric: half tsp
Grated fresh coconut: one and a half cup
Red chilly: 1
Shallot: 1
Jeera: 1 pinch
Salt: according to taste
Curd (thick and sour): 1 litre
Curry leaves: 1 sprig
Fenugreek powder: quarter tsp
Jeera powder: one pinch
Red chilly: 1 (for seasoning)
Shallot: 1 small piece
Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp
Curry leaves: one sprig
Coconut oil: 1 tsp
Ghee: 2 tsp

Preparation

1.Peel the mangos and cook them with green chillies, turmeric, salt and water in medium flame.

2.Cook for five minutes after it begins to boil.

3.Grind coconut, red chilly, shallot and jeera into a fine paste and add to the cooked mangoes.

4.Stir to boil and cook for 3 minutes on low flame.

5.Then add the churned curd, along with fresh curry leaves.

6.Heat this well. Remove from flame.

7.Add jeera and fenugreek powder.

8.Temper the curry with red chilly, shallot, mustard and curry leaves in a mixture of coconut oil and ghee.

