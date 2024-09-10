Mango pulissery is a traditional dish, often served during festive occasions like Onam. It is a tangy and sweet curry made with ripe mangoes, coconut, and curd, spiced with mustard seeds, cumin, and green chilies. The dish is tempered with curry leaves and dried red chilies, for a fragrant finish. It pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

Ingredients Ripe mangos (sweet and small): 6 Slit green chillies: 4 Water: 1 cup Turmeric: half tsp Grated fresh coconut: one and a half cup Red chilly: 1 Shallot: 1 Jeera: 1 pinch Salt: according to taste Curd (thick and sour): 1 litre Curry leaves: 1 sprig Fenugreek powder: quarter tsp Jeera powder: one pinch Red chilly: 1 (for seasoning) Shallot: 1 small piece Mustard seeds: 1/4 tsp Curry leaves: one sprig Coconut oil: 1 tsp Ghee: 2 tsp

Preparation

1.Peel the mangos and cook them with green chillies, turmeric, salt and water in medium flame.

2.Cook for five minutes after it begins to boil.

3.Grind coconut, red chilly, shallot and jeera into a fine paste and add to the cooked mangoes.

4.Stir to boil and cook for 3 minutes on low flame.

5.Then add the churned curd, along with fresh curry leaves.

6.Heat this well. Remove from flame.

7.Add jeera and fenugreek powder.

8.Temper the curry with red chilly, shallot, mustard and curry leaves in a mixture of coconut oil and ghee.