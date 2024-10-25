Easy recipe to make flavourful cornbread

Bread is often considered plain and mostly only consumed in the form of sandwiches or as an accompaniment. This cornbread is loaded with flavours from shallots and a kick from green chilli. Enjoy warm on a rainy evening.

Ingredients Cornmeal - 125 gm Plain flour - 125 gm Baking powder -1½ tsp Baking soda - 1 tsp Salt - 1 tsp Pepper - ½ tsp Buttermilk -125 ml Milk - 125 ml Egg - 1 Melted butter- 50 gm Small onions chopped - 6 Green chillies deseeded and chopped - 1

1.Sieve the dry ingredients together, twice.

2.Whisk the wet ingredients till frothy.

3.Add wet ingredients to dry and mix till evenly blended, add chopped ingredients and mix.

4.Put into oiled tins and bake at 150 °C until a inserted toothpick comes out clean.

5.Slice and serve hot with butter/sauce