Easy recipe to make flavourful cornbread

This simple recipes yields the softest cornbread that can be eaten as a snack or as a side with your favourite meal

Published - October 25, 2024 03:15 pm IST

  • Course Breads
  • Cuisine American
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
Cornbread cravings

Bread is often considered plain and mostly only consumed in the form of sandwiches or as an accompaniment. This cornbread is loaded with flavours from shallots and a kick from green chilli. Enjoy warm on a rainy evening.

Ingredients

Cornmeal - 125 gm
Plain flour - 125 gm
Baking powder -1½ tsp
Baking soda - 1 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Pepper - ½ tsp
Buttermilk -125 ml
Milk - 125 ml
Egg - 1
Melted butter- 50 gm
Small onions chopped - 6
Green chillies deseeded and chopped - 1

1.Sieve the dry ingredients together, twice.

2.Whisk the wet ingredients till frothy.

3.Add wet ingredients to dry and mix till evenly blended, add chopped ingredients and mix.

4.Put into oiled tins and bake at 150 °C until a inserted toothpick comes out clean.

5.Slice and serve hot with butter/sauce

