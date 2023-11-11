HamberMenu
Deepavali special crispy thenga paal murukku (coconut milk murukku) recipe

This delicious Deepavali snack reminds us of the sparkly chakaram cracker and is just as fun to eat

November 11, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 10 - 15 murukku
Thenga paal murukku

Thenga paal murukku

Thenga Paal Murukku is often made during the festive season of Deepavali, adding a delicious and festive touch to the celebrations. It is a popular South Indian snack made by combining rice flour and urad dal flour with coconut milk, resulting in a crispy and flavorful deep-fried delicacy. The addition of coconut milk imparts a rich and unique taste to this traditional savoury.

Ingredients

Rice flour - 2 cups
Green gram flour - 1/2 cup
Butter - 1/2 tbsp
Coconut oil, optional - 1/2 tsp
Coconut milk - 1 cup
Cumin or sesame seeds - 2 tsp
Sugar - 2 tsp
Salt - 1/2 tsp
Oil - For frying
Murukku maker with a one star plate

Preparation

1.Mix all the ingredients except the coconut milk.

2.Now, add coconut milk little by little and make a soft dough (chapatti dough consistency). Add a little water if the coconut milk is not enough for the dough.

3.Grease the inside of the murukku maker with little oil. Stuff the maker with the dough.

4.Now, press the murukku onto an oil greased sheet.

5.Heat the oil for frying in a wok, and drop two to three murukkus gently at a time in the oil.

6.Fry till crisp on medium flame. Drain excess oil on a kitchen towel.

7.Store in an air-tight container.

