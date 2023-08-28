This Olan curry is a quintessential part of the onam sadhya. It is a light curry best paired with rice. This easy recipe can be perfect for lunch on a hot summer afternoon or for a light weeknight meal.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat coconut oil in a pan and add in the curry leaves and slit green chillies. Let the green chillies blister a little.
2.Clean and dice the ash gourd. Discard the seeds and the skin. Add in the diced ash gourd to the pan.
3.Add a cup of second pressed coconut milk (that is coconut milk that has been pressed with water to get the residual coconut milk after the first pressed coconut milk has been extracted). Add salt. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.
4.Add in the boiled and drained black eyed pea.
5.Add in half a cup of first pressed coconut milk (coconut pressed without water to yield the thick, creamy coconut milk). After adding the milk, simmer for just a minute. Do not simmer for long after adding the first pressed coconut milk.
6.Olan is ready. Serve with Kerala matta rice.
6.Recipe by Chef Jesu S. Lambert, Executive Chef, Hotel Savera, Chennai
