Easy, delicious coconut milk panna cotta

This creamy treat’s name translates to ‘cooked cream’ and can be paired with a variety of toppings and sauces. Panna cotta’s smoothness, makes it a favourite finish to any meal. In this recipe the dessert is made with coconut milk for a tropical touch. You can swap gelatin with agar agar and opt for a plant-based full fat yoghurt for a vegan alternative.

Ingredients 2 1/2 tsp powdered gelatin 1 1/2 Cup + 2 Tbsp coconut milk 1/2 Cup sugar zest of 1 lemon 2 Cup plain full fat yoghurt 1 Cup tender coconut slivers 1/2 C powdered pistachios mixed with 1 tsp of icing sugar

Preparation

1.In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over half a cup of coconut milk and set aside for 10 minutes until well moistened.

2.Pour the remaining coconut milk into a pan, add lemon zest, sugar and stir over a gentle simmer until the sugar has dissolved.

3.Remove from heat and add the gelatin mixture and stir well for 3-5 minutes. This is crucial. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and let it cool.

4.Whisk in the yoghurt until well blended.

5.Transfer the mixture into small individual bowls, cover with cling film and refrigerate for about eight hours at least.

6.Top with slivers of tender coconut and powdered pistachios.

7.Serve outdoors, and enjoy every spoonful as you watch the coconut trees in the distance.