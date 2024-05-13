GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Easy, delicious coconut milk panna cotta

Try this easy, creamy, Italian dessert made of tender coconut and gelatin

Published - May 13, 2024 12:20 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 6- 8 hours
  • Serving size 1
Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

This creamy treat’s name translates to ‘cooked cream’ and can be paired with a variety of toppings and sauces. Panna cotta’s smoothness, makes it a favourite finish to any meal. In this recipe the dessert is made with coconut milk for a tropical touch. You can swap gelatin with agar agar and opt for a plant-based full fat yoghurt for a vegan alternative.

Ingredients

2 1/2 tsp powdered gelatin
1 1/2 Cup + 2 Tbsp coconut milk
1/2 Cup sugar
zest of 1 lemon
2 Cup plain full fat yoghurt
1 Cup tender coconut slivers
1/2 C powdered pistachios mixed with 1 tsp of icing sugar

Preparation

1.In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over half a cup of coconut milk and set aside for 10 minutes until well moistened.

2.Pour the remaining coconut milk into a pan, add lemon zest, sugar and stir over a gentle simmer until the sugar has dissolved.

3.Remove from heat and add the gelatin mixture and stir well for 3-5 minutes. This is crucial. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and let it cool.

4.Whisk in the yoghurt until well blended.

5.Transfer the mixture into small individual bowls, cover with cling film and refrigerate for about eight hours at least.

6.Top with slivers of tender coconut and powdered pistachios.

7.Serve outdoors, and enjoy every spoonful as you watch the coconut trees in the distance.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.