Drink epic hot chocolate on hot chocolate day

It is not going to be winter for too long and today happens to be Hot chocolate day. So make yourself a cup of epic hot chocolate with this simple recipe

January 31, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 1 cup
Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

This method is simple but really effective. It produces an extremely rich hot chocolate that even a few sips can satiate your chocolate cravings. This is also the best way to introduce spices to your hot chocolate. You’ll need either a microwave or a stove with a heavy bottom deep pan.

Ingredients to make hot chocolate

Ingredients to make hot chocolate | Photo Credit: R RAVINDRAN

Ingredients

150 ml chocolate ganache (This, in my case, is made by melting equal parts chocolate and cream)
50 ml whole milk
A pinch of salt
A pinch of chilli powder
A pinch of nutmeg

Preparation

1.Heat all the ingredients together in a microwave for 60 seconds or on a pan over a stove on low heat but stir constantly so it doesn’t form any milk skin

2.Once it’s hot enough, pour into a cup from a comfortable height so that it can aerate as it fills the cup creating a super rich chocolate drinking experience where all the spices are just present to warm the back of your throat rather than burn your tongue.

2.Recipe by chef and restaurateur Sandesh Reddy

