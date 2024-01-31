Drink epic hot chocolate on hot chocolate day

January 31, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

This method is simple but really effective. It produces an extremely rich hot chocolate that even a few sips can satiate your chocolate cravings. This is also the best way to introduce spices to your hot chocolate. You’ll need either a microwave or a stove with a heavy bottom deep pan.

Ingredients 150 ml chocolate ganache (This, in my case, is made by melting equal parts chocolate and cream) 50 ml whole milk A pinch of salt A pinch of chilli powder A pinch of nutmeg

Preparation

1.Heat all the ingredients together in a microwave for 60 seconds or on a pan over a stove on low heat but stir constantly so it doesn’t form any milk skin

2.Once it’s hot enough, pour into a cup from a comfortable height so that it can aerate as it fills the cup creating a super rich chocolate drinking experience where all the spices are just present to warm the back of your throat rather than burn your tongue.

2.Recipe by chef and restaurateur Sandesh Reddy