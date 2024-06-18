Diabetes-Friendly stuffed bitter gourd recipe

Bitter gourd is one of the dishes we dislike as children but as adults we find ways to fry it, stuff it or drench it in masala and enjoy the vegetable. This diabetes-friendly recipe is simple to make and will become a staple way of making the bitter green.

Ingredients Bitter gourd - 2 Onion, chopped -1 Coriander leaves – a small bunch Chutney dal powder – 2 tbsp Red chilli powder – 1 tbsp Salt – to taste Oil – 4 tbsp

Preparation

1.Wash the bitter gourd, slit it in the centre and remove the seeds. Rub a little salt to the insides and keep aside for 10 minutes.

2.Make a coarse paste with chopped onion and coriander leaves. Add chutney dal powder, salt and red chilli powder to it.

3.Wash away all the salt from the bitter gourd and stuff with this paste.

4.Bind it with thread so that the stuffing does not come out.

5.Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the bitter gourd until it is soft on all sides. Serve hot with rice.