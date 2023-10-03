October 03, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Beat the heat with this triple sorbet! This refreshing dessert is bursting with the vibrant flavors of three delicious fruits, making it the perfect treat to cool down on a hot day. Whether you enjoy it as a zesty lime, sweet strawberry, or tropical mango sorbet, each spoonful is a delightful burst of fruity goodness.

Ingredients Watermelon-250 gm Sugar- ¼-cup Lemon juice- ½-tsp A pinch salt Chopped ripe mango- 100 gm Water 30 ml - Sugar- ¼ cup [ depending on mango’s sweetness] Lemon juice- ½-tsp Salt - a pinch Limes- 2 Sugar- ¼ cup Water- 100-ml Mint leaves

Preparation

1.Wash and puree the fruits separately.

2.Strain each fruit puree to remove any pulp.

3.To each fruit puree, add sugar, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

4.Stir each mixture until all the ingredients are well blended.

5.Pour each fruit mixture into separate ice cube trays.

6.Freeze the trays until the outer edges of the fruit mixtures crystallize.

7.Take out each tray and churn the frozen fruit mixture separately in a blender or ice cream maker.

8.Put the churned mixtures back into their respective trays.

9.For the lime juice flavor, place a sprig of mint in the tray before freezing until well set.

10.To serve, take a frosted tall glass and fill it with alternate flavors.