HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Delicious Vinayagar Kolukattai (vella poornam kolukattai) recipe

September 15, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Kolukattai

Kolukattai

Ganesh Chaturthi isn’t complete without this tasty kolukattai recipe

Ingredients

Puzhungal arisi (Parboiled Rice) - 2 ½ cup
Thick coconut shreds - 1 ½ cup
Jaggery - ¾ cups
Fried gram dal - 3/4 cups
Whole peppercorn - 2 tbsp
Ghee - 4 tbsp

Preparation

1.Soak the parboiled rice for two hours. Drain the rice and grind it as a smooth paste with water.

2.Pour the smooth ground rice along with ghee into a kadai. 

3.Stir it continuously till the water is reduced and it becomes thick Kolukattai dough. 

4.Mix well and let the mixture cool down.

5.Break the jaggery into fine pieces. Mix together the jaggery and fried Bengal gram.

6.When the kolukattai mixture is cooled, prepare it as small even sized balls.

7.Spread the balls neatly and evenly in your palm, keep enough jaggery and fried Bengal gram mix along one thick ball of the coconut shreds and one peppercorn in the centre of the spread. Cover the stuffing neatly into a modak.

8.Steam cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.