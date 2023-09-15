Ganesh Chaturthi isn’t complete without this tasty kolukattai recipe
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Soak the parboiled rice for two hours. Drain the rice and grind it as a smooth paste with water.
2.Pour the smooth ground rice along with ghee into a kadai.
3.Stir it continuously till the water is reduced and it becomes thick Kolukattai dough.
4.Mix well and let the mixture cool down.
5.Break the jaggery into fine pieces. Mix together the jaggery and fried Bengal gram.
6.When the kolukattai mixture is cooled, prepare it as small even sized balls.
7.Spread the balls neatly and evenly in your palm, keep enough jaggery and fried Bengal gram mix along one thick ball of the coconut shreds and one peppercorn in the centre of the spread. Cover the stuffing neatly into a modak.
8.Steam cook for 10 to 15 minutes.
