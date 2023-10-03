Delicious ridge gourd peel chutney: a sustainable side for your meals

October 03, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

This simple yet delicious chutney is a perfect blend of ridge gourd peels, coconut, and spices, offering a refreshing twist to your regular condiments. Try this recipe to add a zesty and aromatic accompaniment to your meals.

Ingredients Ridge gourd peel - 1 cup Fresh coconut - 1/4 cup Jeera (cumin seeds) - 1/2 teaspoon Green chillies - 2-3 Tamarind - A small bit

Preparation

1.Heat ghee in a pan.

2.Add jeera (cumin seeds).

3.When it splutters, add green chillies and ridge gourd peels.

4.Fry until the color of the peel starts changing (about 7-8 minutes). Keep aside.

5.Add coconut to the same pan and fry for 3-4 minutes.