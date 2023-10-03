Delicious ridge gourd peel chutney: a sustainable side for your meals

This simple yet delicious chutney is a perfect blend of ridge gourd peels, coconut, and spices, offering a refreshing twist to your regular condiments. Try this recipe to add a zesty and aromatic accompaniment to your meals.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat ghee in a pan.
2.Add jeera (cumin seeds).
3.When it splutters, add green chillies and ridge gourd peels.
4.Fry until the color of the peel starts changing (about 7-8 minutes). Keep aside.
5.Add coconut to the same pan and fry for 3-4 minutes.
6.Grind all the ingredients together with tamarind and salt.
