Delicious ridge gourd peel chutney: a sustainable side for your meals

Elevate your meal with this delightful ridge gourd peel chutney, a burst of flavors that complements a variety of dishes.

October 03, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3

This simple yet delicious chutney is a perfect blend of ridge gourd peels, coconut, and spices, offering a refreshing twist to your regular condiments. Try this recipe to add a zesty and aromatic accompaniment to your meals.

Ingredients

Ridge gourd peel - 1 cup
Fresh coconut - 1/4 cup
Jeera (cumin seeds) - 1/2 teaspoon
Green chillies - 2-3
Tamarind - A small bit

Preparation

1.Heat ghee in a pan.

2.Add jeera (cumin seeds).

3.When it splutters, add green chillies and ridge gourd peels.

4.Fry until the color of the peel starts changing (about 7-8 minutes). Keep aside.

5.Add coconut to the same pan and fry for 3-4 minutes.

6.Grind all the ingredients together with tamarind and salt.

